Moto two showed ace race management. Instead of freaking out while Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo battled 10 seconds ahead of him, he waited, even saying in his TV interview that he took some time to learn how the bike was going to work. This is unheard of at this level. We’re not used to seeing dominant riders take laps off. They pin it, always. Jett hung in there, running 2:17 laps, then a pair of 2:19s, then a 2:16. That was a bit too risky, so he then ran a 2:18, which was still enough to bridge the gap to Roczen. It was a come-from-behind win, but a controlled, risk-averse, sustainable version.

“But it was good to kind of have that humbling real quickly to make sure I focus again,” he said. “The second one [moto], on the start I put my head down because I was about to get roosted on that turning step down thing. I ended up getting roosted so it knocked my visor off a little bit. So, then I just whacked it and finished off the job of running no visor! But for not feeling the greatest today on the track and being a little bit off with suspension and stuff, it was still a good day. Get a nice little break off and reset. I like RedBud, it’s a fun one.”

As great as Jett’s record is, 8-0, Hunter Lawrence is showing off even greater management skills in the 250s. He continues to get bad starts in the first motos, so he just takes what he can get, usually a second or third, instead of risking it all for one moto. In the second moto, he gets it done. Adam Cianciarulo gave his perspective on watching Hunter on his podcast, Plugged In.

“I don’t know Hunter super well, I’m not trying to get brownie points here, you can still take me out, [Laughs] but he just controls a race so well now,” said Cianciarulo. “He’s had a habit of getting bad starts in the first moto, and the way he picks his passes, I’ve noticed this, he won’t get too close to someone going into a corner if he knows the pass isn’t going to happen there. He’s kind of staying out of the roost. Just little things I noticed. He’s controlling the race, and you just have this sense every time the gate drops that he’s going to figure it out, no matter what happens.”