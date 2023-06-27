There’s a long history in our sport of privateers putting in some great rides in the premier class outdoors. Whether it’s injuries to factory riders creating some spots, the fact that motocross, unlike supercross, is something everyone grows up doing and can ride well, or that longer motos in heat equal out some advantages of factory bikes. Sometimes, it just comes down to heart, and privateers have that, no doubt.

This summer we’re seeing it also with Ty Masterpool, Grant Harlan, and now semi-supported team riders like Garrett Marchbanks and Derek Drake to name a few. It’s banner year for non-factory guys in 450 Pro Motocross. So, in honor of these great privateer islanders, we’ve rounded up a few great seasons past by the little guys that could.

Coty Schock | 2021 | 14th OA 450MX

Matthes: Schock, currently riding for the Phoenix Honda team and out with an injury, was riding for FXR/Chaparral Honda in 2021. It was his first real chance at a team and although his 14th overall doesn’t look that impressive, he had a few mechanical issues that held him back in the points. Where he really put himself on the map was his 9-6-7 overall finishes in the last three nationals that got him that Phoenix Honda ride.

Weege: Yup, Summer of Schock! At round one that summer, I was talking to Michael Lindsay, Schock’s team owner at the time. (If anyone is not aware, Michael Lindsay likes to talk!) He was saying that the goal was for Coty be a top-ten guy that summer. I asked Coty if he was aware how deep the 450 class was and how hard that would be to do, and yes, Coty was well aware as he laughed about this ambitious goal. Well, by the end of the year, he was doing it!