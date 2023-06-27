Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Exhaust Podcast: Privateer Plan

June 27, 2023 11:40am
A year ago, Grant Harlan was struggling to even make 250 mains in Monster Energy Supercross. In 2023, he made 13 450 mains! That got him into the lucrative top 20 in points, and he's doing even better in Pro Motocross, where he sits 10th in points. Yes, lots of factory riders are out, but at Thunder Valley, Harlan was pressuring Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb late in the second moto!

This all bodes well as the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship looms, which will pay big money to all the riders who qualify. Harlan currently sits 13th in combined AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross points, so he's looking at an automatic bid into the SMX playoffs (top 20 in points are guaranteed entry). As an example, 13th in points at the end of SMX pays $34,000, plus every week the riders in the races will make a couple grand, so Harlan could easily pocket $40-$50k if he keeps this up. That's not all! Harlan is also racing FIM World Supercross, starting this weekend. More races, more mo ney!

Jason Weigandt called up the rider who grew up in Hawaii to get more info on his season, and what's to come. 

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt

