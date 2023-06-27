Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Chance Hymas Suffers Torn ACL, Undergoes Season Ending Surgery

June 27, 2023 9:50pm | by:
Chance Hymas Suffers Torn ACL, Undergoes Season Ending Surgery

Torrance, California— Team Honda HRC rider Chance Hymas underwent successful surgery today to repair a left-knee injury that he suffered while training in Florida on June 20. A subsequent visit to Dr. Warren Kramer in Newport Beach, California, confirmed that Hymas’s ACL had been torn, and although the Idaho native felt he was able to ride, he and his team ultimately decided that it would be more prudent for him to undergo reconstruction surgery. That operation was successfully carried out by Dr. Kramer today.

“It’s obviously a disappointment,” Hymas said. “I feel like I had found my speed and was making good progress on improving my consistency, so I was really excited to head to RedBud for the next round. This injury is unfortunate, and I actually feel like I could race if I had to. At the same time, it’s better for my health to get it taken care of now, and I’m thankful that my team supports that. I’m in good hands and am super-motivated to come back healthy and show what I can do. In the meantime, I’ll focus on having a successful recovery while I cheer for my teammates from home.”

Hymas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season while he recovers and rehabilitates.

“Of course it’s a bummer to lose a rider during an off-week,” said Team Honda HRC manager Lars Lindstrom. “Chance was just starting to hit his stride, and we were excited to see him take the next step. He was up for continuing to race, but we don’t feel that would be the best move for his health or career. We’re pleased that Chance has decided to address his injury now, and we wish him well on a smooth return to good health.”

  • Chance Hymas
    Chance Hymas Align Media
  • Chance Hymas
    Chance Hymas Align Media
Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now