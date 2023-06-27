Chance Hymas Suffers Torn ACL, Undergoes Season Ending Surgery

Torrance, California— Team Honda HRC rider Chance Hymas underwent successful surgery today to repair a left-knee injury that he suffered while training in Florida on June 20. A subsequent visit to Dr. Warren Kramer in Newport Beach, California, confirmed that Hymas’s ACL had been torn, and although the Idaho native felt he was able to ride, he and his team ultimately decided that it would be more prudent for him to undergo reconstruction surgery. That operation was successfully carried out by Dr. Kramer today.

“It’s obviously a disappointment,” Hymas said. “I feel like I had found my speed and was making good progress on improving my consistency, so I was really excited to head to RedBud for the next round. This injury is unfortunate, and I actually feel like I could race if I had to. At the same time, it’s better for my health to get it taken care of now, and I’m thankful that my team supports that. I’m in good hands and am super-motivated to come back healthy and show what I can do. In the meantime, I’ll focus on having a successful recovery while I cheer for my teammates from home.”

Hymas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season while he recovers and rehabilitates.

“Of course it’s a bummer to lose a rider during an off-week,” said Team Honda HRC manager Lars Lindstrom. “Chance was just starting to hit his stride, and we were excited to see him take the next step. He was up for continuing to race, but we don’t feel that would be the best move for his health or career. We’re pleased that Chance has decided to address his injury now, and we wish him well on a smooth return to good health.”