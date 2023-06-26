WSX Announces New Event in Abu Dhabi, French GP Cancelled

Some news from the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). A new event in Abu Dhabi has been announced as the next-to-last round in November, but also the French GP, which was scheduled as round two, has been "postponed indefinitely."

Says the WSX website:

"Due to unforeseen scheduling and logistical challenges, the FIM 2023 World Supercross French GP has been postponed until further notice.

All French GP ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster and will be eligible for a full face-value refund as per Ticketmaster’s refund policy.

WSX sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable scheduling change and remains fully committed to bringing the FIM World Supercross Championship to France very soon.

We appreciate your unwavering support, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable French GP for our fans in the near future. More details of this to follow soon.

In the meantime, here's info on the new event in Abu Dhabi:

The following is a press release from the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

Yas Island To Host FIM WSX in November

AUSTRALIA – SX Global today announced that Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host the penultimate round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in 2023.

The WSX Abu Dhabi GP will be held over two days at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on 4-5 November 2023. The historic event will be the first time a World Supercross event has been held in the region. Tickets will go on sale next month.

“We’re extremely proud to announce the WSX Abu Dhabi GP. Yas Island is known for the standard of excellence in hosting some of the biggest events in the region including other major events like Formula 1, UFC and NBA,” said SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey.

“This event will mark the first-ever Supercross event held in the region and is a significant milestone for both WSX and the sport of supercross. The fact that Abu Dhabi is the home of our strategic investment partner in Mubadala Capital, makes it even more special.”

Ethara is one of the region’s biggest event, entertainment, and venue management companies. In partnership with Miral, it operates multiple event venues on Yas Island including the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue. Over the past 15 years, Ethara has delivered over 700 major events in the region for more than 16 million fans, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “FIM World Supercross is a fantastic new event for Yas Island, and it underpins our pioneering approach in the major event industry.

This exciting announcement is testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences, further building our reputation for best-in-class sport and entertainment events. We are looking forward to welcoming WSX fans to the Etihad Arena in November and delivering unforgettable moments.”

Mohamed Al Zaabi, Group CEO at Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to see WSX Abu Dhabi GP come to Abu Dhabi and specifically to Yas Island as it continues to grow as a leading global events hub. This is yet another great addition to the island’s event calendar and a testament to its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We aim to create unforgettable memories for all visitors to Yas Island, who will be able to attend this first event of its type in the region while enjoying unique and immersive world-class experiences and attractions.”