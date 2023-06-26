Ryder Colvin Memorial Loretta’s Scholarship Ends June 28

Ryder passed in a crash in February. Ryder’s family, friends and the motocross industry got together to create a program in his honor, hoping to raise funds they can donate to another promising Loretta’s racer this year. The info below is from the Grindstone Compound.

On July 1, 2023, we will be choosing one rider who has earned a ticket to Loretta Lynn’s to receive the RYDER COLVIN Loretta Lynn Scholarship Award. Ryder’s goal when he was young was to go to “The Ranch”. In 2020 Ryder went to Grindstone to go to work. His dedication, passion, and commitment are what I loved most aside from his infectious smile! He was driven to accomplish a goal and he did just that! He was an example that hard work pays off! In 2021, he earned his tickets and raced Loretta Lynn’s!

When I heard the news of his passing after a crash at Mesquite on February 9, 2023, I knew exactly what Grindstone wanted to do in his honor, so we partnered with FMF and created an award in his name.

We are looking to raise some money for one individual that mirrors the type of athlete that Ryder was. The scholarship amount will be a surprise to one lucky individual.

If interested in donating in honor of Ryder please Venmo Cari-schehr https://venmo.com/u/Cari-Schehr The winner will be chosen at the beginning of July by Ryder’s parent, Monica and Lance.

Anything helps!!