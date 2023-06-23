Let's move to Europe for a moment. In the early 2000s, both Stefan Everts and Mickael Pichon had some very impressive seasons on the Grand Prix circuit. Several times both the Belgian and the Frenchmen went on long streaks, though never to start a season. For instance, in 2002 Pichon won 11 of the 12 rounds of the 250cc World Championship, which was utilizing a one-race format that season. However, the one race Pichon lost was the third round in Germany. And in 2006, Everts won at astonishing 27 motos out of 30, finishing second twice and third once in 15 rounds. As far as overalls go, he captured a McGrath-like 14 out of 15 rounds in his final season. But one of the few motos he lost was the very first one in his home country, Belgium. To find the longest moto streak to start an FIM Motocross World Championship in the period of 2000 to 2010, you have to look to the 650cc class in 2003 and another great Belgian hero, Joel Smets. Riding a KTM, Smets won the first seven rounds in a row before finally getting stopped at the eighth round at Namur. The only other race he would lose? The last one in France…to Everts! He rode all three classes that day and won all three. That pretty much single-handedly ended the era of the one-moto format.

At the same time, some of the greatest streaks in AMA Motocross history were happening here in the U.S. In 2002, after switching to Team Honda, Ricky Carmichael posted his first perfect season, starting and finishing 24-0 in 12 rounds. He then won the first two motos of '03, giving him a 26-moto winning streak before it ended. The man who ended the streak? Kevin Windham on the Factory Connection CRF450, taking the first moto at Hangtown.

Windham would top RC again later that summer at both Unadilla and Washougal, but then Carmichael closed out the season with a six-moto winning streak, with sweeps at Spring Creek, Broome-Tioga, and Steel City. Then Carmichael jumped over to a CRF450 himself in the summer of '04 and won all 24 motos again. That's 30 moto wins in a row. Then RC switched to Suzuki for '05 and started the outdoor season with four more moto wins, giving him a remarkable and unmatched 34-moto winning streak in AMA Pro Motocross. The man who finally stopped him this time? Chad Reed at Southwick, where Ricky fell in the first moto. But RC he didn't lose an overall all that season, running his overall wins streak to 27 in a row, going back to August '03. He finally lost at the '06 opener at Hangtown, where he crashed in the first turn of the first moto while leading, and James Stewart took the win.

From '02 through '04, Stewart was having similar dominance in the 125 class aboard his Chevy Trucks Kawasaki. But he also had some big crashes that kept him from perfection. For instance, a huge crash at the '03 Las Vegas SX finale cost him the first four rounds of the 125 Nationals, as well as the title. But when he did start up at the fifth round at Budds Creek, he would sweep the last 14 motos in a row. He then swept the first four rounds in '04, all eight motos, before a first-turn crash in the first moto at RedBud. When you add his last five moto wins to end '02, the 14 he won in '03, and the eight he started with in '04, James Stewart won 27 straight 125 National motos that he entered.