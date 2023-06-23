Main image by Mitch Kendra

Hampshire’s Fifth Moto Win

The 46th AMA Motocross event at High Point Raceway took place over the weekend. In the first moto of the day, RJ Hampshire claimed his second moto win of the season (and the fifth of his Pro Motocross career). Hampshire fought back from a turn one get together with his teammate Jalek Swoll to finish seventh in moto two, going 1-7 for second overall on the day, his 11th overall Pro Motocross podium of his career.

Hunter’s Third 3-1

For the third time in the first four rounds, Hunter Lawrence finished 3-1 to claim the overall win. It was Hunter’s 11th career moto win, his fifth career Pro Motocross overall win and the 17th total overall podiums in Pro Motocross (in 44 total 250 Class starts). Hunter’s win in the second moto was 18.640 seconds back to second-place Tom Vialle—the largest gap at finish line in first eight motos of the year (first over 10 seconds).

First to Four

Lawrence becomes the sixth rider in 125/250 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season with four straight overall wins. The previous five times it happened, said rider became the champion. Will Hunter make it six-for-six this year?

2022 | Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2019 | Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

2004 | James Stewart (Kawasaki)

1999 | Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)

1981 | Mark Barnett (Suzuki)