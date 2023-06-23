Note: main image is from the 2022 Snowshoe GNCC, photo by Ken Hill

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has a weekend off, as the fifth round takes place next weekend with the RedBud National in Michigan. However, there is still racing to watch this weekend.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action this weekend for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia. At the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC recently we saw our first repeat overall PM bike winner. Tune in this weekend as the tight championship will be on summer break after this round. The Snowshoe GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the 10-round MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia). The MXGP of Sumbawa will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

