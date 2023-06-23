Note: main image is from the 2022 Snowshoe GNCC, photo by Ken Hill
The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has a weekend off, as the fifth round takes place next weekend with the RedBud National in Michigan. However, there is still racing to watch this weekend.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action this weekend for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia. At the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC recently we saw our first repeat overall PM bike winner. Tune in this weekend as the tight championship will be on summer break after this round. The Snowshoe GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the 10-round MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia). The MXGP of Sumbawa will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia)Sunday, June 25
2023 Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|168
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|160
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|144
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|128
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|166
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|164
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|156
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|145
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|206
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|174
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|168
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|152
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|126
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|225
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|195
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|171
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|139
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|123
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|453
|2
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|386
|3
|Romain Febvre
|347
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|337
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|320
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|405
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|392
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|388
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|345
|5
|Jago Geerts
|341
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The Snowshoe GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Friday | Jun 23, 2023
- 8:00am – 10:00pm Shuttle Operations run for event
- 9:00am – 5:00pm USA ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament at Raven Golf Club
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift Open
- 2:00pm – 3:30pm eMTB Registration - all classes
- 3:30pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located in The Village
- 7:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Greg Harrison Band
- 8:30pm ISDE Team USA Presentation: Located in The Village
- 9:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Nat Fredrick
- 10:00pm – 11:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: DJ Judd
- 10:00pm – 2:00am On-Call Shuttle Service 304-572-5808
Saturday | June 24, 2023
- ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
- 7:00am – 7:45 amYouth ATV Registration
- 7:30am – 6:00 pmBallhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
- 7:00am – 10:00 pmShuttle Operations run for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek) 304-572-5808.
- 8:00am Youth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur ATV Registration
- 9:00am – 4:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 1:00pm Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 3:30pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Greg Harrison
- 6:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Nat Fredrick
- 6:30pm GNCC Graduation: Located in The Village
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service on Sponsor Row
- 7:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Nat Fredrick
- 8:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Greg Harrison
- 10:00pm – 11:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: DJ Judd
- 10:00pm – 2:00am On-Call Shuttle Service 304-572-5808
Sunday | June 25, 2023
- 7:00am Registration Opens
- 7:00am – 6:00 pmShuttle Operations for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek)
- 7:30am – 6:00 pmBallhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
- 8:00am Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 9:00am – 12:00 pmYamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 1:00pm Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive