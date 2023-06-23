Results Archive
How to Watch: Snowshoe GNCC and MXGP of Sumbawa

How to Watch Snowshoe GNCC and MXGP of Sumbawa

June 23, 2023 11:45am
by:

Note: main image is from the 2022 Snowshoe GNCC, photo by Ken Hill

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has a weekend off, as the fifth round takes place next weekend with the RedBud National in Michigan. However, there is still racing to watch this weekend.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action this weekend for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia. At the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC recently we saw our first repeat overall PM bike winner. Tune in this weekend as the tight championship will be on summer break after this round. The Snowshoe GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the 10-round MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia). The MXGP of Sumbawa will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States168
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States160
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States144
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States128
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States114
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile166
2Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand164
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States156
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States145
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States206
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States174
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States168
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States152
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States126
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand225
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States195
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States171
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States139
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States123
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain453
2Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands386
3Romain Febvre France347
4Ruben Fernandez Spain337
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland320
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy405
2Thibault Benistant France392
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands388
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands345
5Jago Geerts Belgium341
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

Snowshoe GNCC

Snowshoe GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia)

MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia) Race Center

TIMETABLE 

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

OTHER INFO

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Snowshoe Mountain Resort Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Address: 10 Snowshoe Drive
Snowshoe WV  26209

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to Snowshoe GNCC.

Track Map

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 Snowshoe GNCC track map.
The 2023 Snowshoe GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Snowshoe GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Friday | Jun 23, 2023

  • 8:00am – 10:00pm Shuttle Operations run for event
  • 9:00am – 5:00pm USA ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament at Raven Golf Club
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift Open
  • 2:00pm – 3:30pm eMTB Registration - all classes
  • 3:30pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located in The Village
  • 7:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Greg Harrison Band
  • 8:30pm ISDE Team USA Presentation: Located in The Village
  • 9:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Nat Fredrick
  • 10:00pm – 11:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: DJ Judd
  • 10:00pm – 2:00am On-Call Shuttle Service 304-572-5808

Saturday | June 24, 2023

  • ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
  • 7:00am – 7:45 amYouth ATV Registration
  • 7:30am – 6:00 pmBallhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
  • 7:00am – 10:00 pmShuttle Operations run for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek) 304-572-5808.
  • 8:00am Youth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 9:00am – 4:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:00pm Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 3:30pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Greg Harrison
  • 6:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Nat Fredrick
  • 6:30pm GNCC Graduation: Located in The Village
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service on Sponsor Row
  • 7:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Nat Fredrick
  • 8:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: Greg Harrison
  • 10:00pm – 11:00pm LIVE MUSIC IN THE VILLAGE: DJ Judd
  • 10:00pm – 2:00am On-Call Shuttle Service 304-572-5808

Sunday | June 25, 2023

  • 7:00am Registration Opens
  • 7:00am – 6:00 pmShuttle Operations for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek)
  • 7:30am – 6:00 pmBallhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
  • 8:00am Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 9:00am – 12:00 pmYamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 1:00pm Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
