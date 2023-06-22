Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule
June 22, 2023 12:00pm

Our friend, and our fellow Racer X journalist, Phil Nicoletti came back to racing this past weekend at High Point Raceway in the 450 Class on his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. To say his return was eventful doesn’t really do it justice. Phillip went 12-21 on the day and reported that his wrist, which he broke way back at the Oakland Supercross in February, was sore but otherwise okay. The motos, though, aren’t the real story. Phil’s black cloud unleashed on him about one minute into the first practice of the day.

We hope that Phil’s other races go much better than High Point but then again, maybe not because he gives us so much to talk about when he has days like this.

Here's Phil talking about his return to racing on the PulpMX Show Monday.

Racer X: So you go out for your first practice, back from injury, on the track where everybody is getting the fastest times, and your bike blows up on the first lap? This only happens to you, buddy. Only you.
Phil Nicoletti: [Laughs] To be honest, the whole day was kind of a disaster! I don’t even understand. The worst part was, [where my bike broke] I was the farthest point of the property at High Point, in the farthest corner where nobody could see me. I’m like, You know what? I don’t even know what to do right now. The funny part is, I didn’t even have signal at the track, because there’s no signal at High Point. So, when I got back the service I had about 69 text messages from people. “Hey, are you not racing High Point?” Because my transponder didn’t even register. I didn’t even make it to the finish line. So, it started out pretty rough. I’m like, you have got to be kidding me. The problem with that, the red cross is out so the first lap I don’t get to jump anything. So you’re like rolling these ten-foot doubles into these mud pits. So, I’m just trying to stay up on the first lap, because the track is a complete yard sale. So then my bike blows up or whatever happened. I don’t even know.

“Electrical.” Quote unquote.
Yeah, whatever happened. So I missed the entire first practice. So then, I hooked my bike up to a [tow] quad and I go through amateur pits. Everyone is screaming my name, “Philthy!” Then I go through Venders Row and they’re like, “Philthy!” And I’m like, yeah, f**k my life. So, I get back to the truck and they do their thing. Swap an engine, whatever. Then I’m waiting and I’m trying to figure out if the 250 guys are going faster. I’m like, hopefully they did some track work and the track is going to be faster second practice. Well sure enough, with my luck, I didn’t get to ride the first practice so why would they go through and work on the track? So then I’m looking at the times and I’m looking at guys that were like eighth first practice or whatever, and they’re now like 3-4 second a lap slower. I’m like, I am so f**ked.

So, you were aware of the second set of practices being much slower?
It took me from the semi all the way down to after doing practice starts to find out they were slower. I’m just like, well I’m not Jett Lawrence here. How am I going to pull three seconds out of my ass and try and figure this out? I hadn’t done any of the jumps or anything yet. I went up around the first corner and I came down it into the second corner and I swear to God, it was a f**king war zone. I’m like, dude, what do I even do right here? So, what do I do? I just put my feet down and I just skied around the entire track as much as I could, with both feet off the pegs, and somehow, some way, I ended up 36th.

You were one spot from the LCQ.
So then I get back to the truck and I said, “Am I in?” The team goes, “I don't know. Timing was down.” I’m like, are you kidding me!? I’m said, “Well, prep my bike for the LCQ because I think I’ve got to go to the LCQ. There’s no way I did a fast enough time out there with the first practice being faster. Prep my bike. I don't care. Just in case.” So, might be like 20 minutes after, team head up to the AMA truck. I was panicking and I was super pissed just the way the day had been going. I’m surprised I didn’t completely have a meltdown, but I actually held it together pretty good. I see Mike B. [Bonacci, from ClubMX] running back from the AMA truck and I’m just like, “I’m screwed. I’m going to the LCQ.”

Running back to tell you grab your goggles, grab your stuff, let’s go?
Yeah, that’s exactly what I’m thinking. He gets back and he gives me thumbs up. I’m just like, thank you baby Jesus. For once in my life, God was on my side and gave me 36th. That second practice, it was a war zone. I hadn’t jumped one jump! First lap I’m out there trying to jump shit. I don't know where there’s sink holes, ruts crossing over. It was unbelievable.

