Any Changes to 2024 Suzuki RM-Zs?

Following a banner year with Ken Roczen returning to the brand, there were hopes that Suzuki had some top-secret updated RM-Z450 coming for 2024, but last night Suzuki announced its 2024 motocross lineup, and the bikes remain the same. That's disappointing in a way, but Suzuki can at least boast, as it says in the press release, "perhaps the industry’s strongest value proposition." The RM-Z450 retails for $9,199 and the RM-Z250 retails for $8,099. Honda's 2024 CRF450R, also announced this week, retails for $9,699. There are tales throughout the sport of big discounts on the Suzuki, though, so see your local dealer and the simpler bike might be all you need. It at least worked well for Roczen this year.

Suzuki also offers an RM-Army version of the bikes, which now features a full Pro Circuit exhaust.

The following press release is from Suzuki Motorcycles:

Suzuki RM-Z Motocross Motorcycles & Select Youth Products Launch for 2024

Brea, CA – Suzuki Motor USA is pleased to introduce its 2024 RM-Z motocross models and select youth motorcycle and ATV products. Coming off a resurgent 2023 Supercross season, Suzuki’s RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 remain a weapon of choice for riders at all levels.

Delivering amateur and pro racers a solid combination of performance, value, handling, and attractive styling, the RM-Z line continues to be a viable motocross option for 2024 and represents, perhaps the industry’s strongest value proposition. And with the return of the RM Army Edition, RM-Z riders will have even more to look forward to.

Suzuki’s recreational youth motorcycles – the proven DR-Z125L and DR-Z50 continue providing an excellent entry point and riding skills learning path for young riders.

Suzuki’s QuadSport youth ATV- the QuadSport Z50 offers families with young riders a great route to discover the sport, capture treasured memories, and extend their kids’ riding skills. With thoughtful features that help deliver fun for young riders, and peace of mind for parents, the QuadSport Z50 is a great entry into off-road riding.

MOTOCROSS

RM-Z450- Legendary rider Ken Roczen proved the RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice. The RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling required to continue Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. It is no surprise Roczen finished the just-concluded AMA Supercross season tied for third in the championship with an event win and multiple podium finishes.

The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes helping provide superb stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle with high peak power; and a strong, light, and agile chassis allowing the RM-Z450 to remain the class standard for cornering performance.

Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system; included with each 2024 RM-Z450.

Key Features

Fuel-injected engine delivers great throttle response delivering high peak power.

Evolved traction management system helps the bike hook up.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.

Light, aluminum frame and swingarm balance lightness with strength.

Chassis dimensions blend nimble handling with stability.

Coil spring fork provides impressive performance and easy tuning.

Showa® BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock settings deliver remarkable damping response.

Bridgestone X30 tires bring outstanding grip.

Large 270mm front brake rotor helps increase stopping power and feel.

Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it, and from snagging on rider’s boots.

Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through an easy-to-use smartphone application.

Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450

MSRP $9,199

