Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 29: Big Stories from High Point

June 22, 2023 6:30pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

In this week’s episode, the Insiders wrap up Round 4 from High Point with NBC SMX analyst Ricky Carmichael. The Jasons recap the big stories of the weekend including Haiden Deegan’s graduation, Hunter Lawrence’s Penalty, Ken Roczen’s season debut, Cooper Webb taking over the SMX points lead, and Jett Lawrence staying perfect. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton educates the guys about Hunter Lawrence’s race craft and where he has his competition covered, and the great race for Adam Cianciarulo. As we race to the first off weekend of the Summer get inside the sport you love with SMX Insider. 

If you missed the first 28 episodes, watch them below.

