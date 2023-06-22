Some inventions, tools, and techniques have advanced the sport of motocross significantly since their inception. The Racer X staff explains some of those advancements in this feature, “Next Level,” and this month, we spoke with renowned championship mechanic, Mike Gosselaar. "Goose" is known for his work with riders such as Steve Lamson, Ezra Lusk, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Dungey and Chad Reed, among others, but for this story we asked him for info on one of the biggest game changers in the history of internal combustion engines: liquid cooling.

Liquid cooling is a subject Gosselaar knows plenty about. Before it was even a feature on production motocross bikes, he’d already been experimenting with it on his own, creating a working system on his YZ125 with a helicopter oil cooler he’d salvaged from a nearby aviation scrap yard, as a radiator.

“Air cooled cylinders had fins on them to dissipate heat, and we machined off all the fins, except for the bottom and top fins,” Gosselaar recalls. “Then we welded a jacket around it, and I took some aluminum fittings and welded them on there, one high and one low. The water would come to a boil, which is too hot compared to nowadays, then it would go through the top hose, get to the oil cooler I had mounted on the forks as a radiator, cool off, and go back down. It was a continuous cycle. It would just kind of percolate, kind of like a coffee percolator.”