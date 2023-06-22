Legendary RedBud MX Celebrates 50 Years of Moto
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Festivities Abound as Legendary RedBud MX Celebrates its 50th Anniversary at FMF RedBud National
Retro-Themed Event Set to Kick Off Independence Day Weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the first month of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, complete, the industry will shift its focus to one of the most storied traditions in American motocross, the Independence Day holiday and RedBud MX. Always one of the focal points of the summer season, this year’s FMF RedBud National, presented by INTENSE Cycles, will carry even more significance as the iconic Michigan venue celebrates its 50th anniversary and five memorable decades of moto on Saturday, July 1. To commemorate this landmark moment in RedBud’s history, the National will feature a retro theme, which will serve as one of the finishing touches of a weekend loaded with festivities both on and off the track.
“Few events embody the history, fanfare, excitement, and overall sense of passion that defines the Pro Motocross Championship more than the RedBud National,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “While its position on the calendar around 4th of July certainly adds a layer of enthusiasm, the raucous crowd, near-perfect summer weather, and one of the most renowned track layouts on the planet define the sense of Americana that surrounds this captivating series. RedBud’s indelible legacy coincides with that of the championship, as we celebrated our 50th anniversary one year ago, and we look forward to reveling in a half century of world class racing on these hallowed grounds. The Ritchie family has been a pillar of American motocross since its inception and this celebration is as much about their contributions to the sport as the event itself.”
Kicking off the weekend on Thursday, June 29, will be amateur practice, followed by the start of amateur racing on Friday, June 30. The eve of the National will also offer a sneak peek of Saturday’s action through “Media Day,” with an exclusive riding session featuring some of the championship’s biggest names and a contingent of local pros. Friday will also signify the first gathering of the 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, which will provide a showcase of the country’s top amateur prospects poised to make the transition to the pro ranks. Night-time festivities on Friday will consist of amateur racing at RedBud’s night track and a fireworks display to bring the evening to a close.
Following the action of the National on Saturday, amateur racing will continue under the lights at the night track, followed by another fireworks display. The weekend will draw to a close on Sunday, July 2, with a full slate of amateur racing on the same pro track the stars of American motocross waged battle on the day before.
No landmark celebration would be complete without the presence of some of the biggest names of motocross’ past. Local legends like six-time AMA National Champion Jeff Stanton, LaRocco’s Leap namesake Mike LaRocco, and Larry Witmer will be joined by pride of Michigan riders like Todd DeHoop and Nick Wey, while “The Bomber” himself, Mark Barnett, a two-time winner of the RedBud National, will make his first appearance at the track since his last race at “America’s Motocross Track” during the 1985 season. All of these riders cut their teeth at RedBud, from their mini-bike days all the way through the pro ranks, and became giants amongst this incredibly passionate and influential region of enthusiasts. Not to be outdone, a who’s who of fellow racing icons will join the celebration, including Roger DeCoster, Broc Glover, Gunnar Lindstrom and Johnny O’Mara, in addition to recent stars like Trey Canard and Ryan Dungey. Rick Walsworth, the actual poster boy of the first RedBud National in 1974 will be in attendance, as will the 500cc winner from that inaugural event, Mike Hartwig.
Photos courtesy Racer X Archives
Fittingly, title sponsorship of the 2023 RedBud National will come from a fellow motocross pioneer celebrating 50 years, FMF Racing. The Southern California based manufacturer of high-performance exhaust systems has become one of the sport’s most iconic brands and serves as the “Official Exhaust” of the Pro Motocross Championship. FMF’s “Power of Fun” celebration will span the entire summer, but will no doubt culminate with its sponsorship of RedBud’s milestone event.
Additional details surrounding all the festivities scheduled for RedBud’s 50th anniversary celebration, in addition to tickets to the RedBud National, can be found by visiting the track’s website at www.RedBudMX.com.
For those unable to join the festivities in person, coverage from RedBud will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock. Things get underway with Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by uninterrupted race coverage of each pair of 250 Class and 450 Class motos, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
