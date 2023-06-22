Kawasaki to Celebrate 50 Years of KX Motocross Line
Kawasaki is set to mark 50 years of the KX™ motocross lineup, which debuted in 1973. According to today's press release, "Kawasaki will be sharing historical content throughout this year featuring some of the greatest technological innovations, racing moments and other memories from the past 50 years."
One interesting thing to note is that Kawasaki KX motorcycles have collected an industry-leading 63 combined AMA Motocross and Supercross championships. Yes, that's the most of any manufacturer.
Here's Kawasaki's 50th Anniversary notice and expect more historical content from the brand over the next year.
50 YEARS OF DIRT DOMINATION
Making its motocross racing debut in 1973, the Kawasaki KX™ motocross lineup has served as the bike that builds champions for many of the sport’s brightest stars. This year, the Kawasaki KX lineup celebrates 50 years of dirt domination.
Over the past 50 years, Kawasaki KX motorcycles have dominated at the pinnacle of off-road racing, collecting an industry-leading 63 combined AMA motocross and supercross championships as well as 720 victories in AMA professional racing. Kawasaki’s impressive list of champions who have relied on their KX motorcycles to take them to the top step of the podium starts with Jimmy Weinert in 1974 and include all-time greats such as Jeff Ward, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Eli Tomac and current Monster Energy® Kawasaki factory riders Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo.
The development of the revolutionary technology for the KX lineup has remained constant throughout the years in Kawasaki’s pursuit of victory. These technological advancements include the Uni-Trak® rear suspension in 1979, disc brakes in 1980, and the perimeter frame in 1989. The Kawasaki Team Green™ support program was established in 1981 to support all Kawasaki riders at major amateur motocross events and has helped turn aspiring young riders into future champions. Recent innovations include the DFI® system with dual injectors and launch control mode in 2012, but in 2019, Kawasaki engineers took the KX brand a step further by introducing both electric start and a hydraulic clutch to an already impressive list of features found on its flagship KX™450. Today, the KX™250 and KX™450 remain poised to continue their industry-leading charge and have adopted FIM World Superbike-derived technology from the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) efforts such as the finger follower valve train, ensuring KX riders have the power needed to get to the checkered flag first.
Throughout the world, Lime Green continues to be recognized as the color of Kawasaki, and for over 50 years, KX machines have proudly worn this color that has serves as the color of victory.
To celebrate this milestone, Kawasaki will be sharing historical content throughout this year featuring some of the greatest technological innovations, racing moments and other memories from the past 50 years.
ABOUT KAWASAKI
Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki’s entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company’s constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.
Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.
Kawasaki’s tagline, “Let the good times roll. ®”, is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.