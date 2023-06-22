FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Roger Harvey, Honda HRC’s MXGP consultant, has spent a lifetime in the sport of motocross and on this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Harvey, where takes us through everything, including watching Tim Gajser, racing Motocross Des Nations for England, his battles with Thorpe and more, thoughts on the MXGP series now, HRC’s incredible season, and more.

Listen to the Harvey podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.