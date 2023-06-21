Remembering Chris "Dang" McAvoy
Last week, we were saddened to hear the news that Chris "Dang" McAvoy had passed. Dang rose to prominence in this industry as a young team manager for the Yamaha of Troy team during Jason Lawrence's glory days, helping guide the program to the 2009 250 West Region Supercross Championship. When YoT eventually went away, McAvoy continued contributing to several teams and brands within the industry, including his most recent role as District Sales Manager, PG&A for KTM Corporation. More than that, Chris was an honest, fun, friendly personality at the races and within the industry.
RIP, Dang.
The following is from Chris McAvoy’s family…
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Christopher Michael “Dang” McAvoy, age 41 our most cherished father, son, brother, husband, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday June 13th, 2023. Those who knew Chris, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He lived his life fearlessly and was most passionate about his daughter McKenzie. He loved being on anything with two wheels and all aspects of the motocross world. Chris was a District Sales Manager, PG&A for KTM Corporation. Chris will be missed everyday by his daughter McKenzie McAvoy, his parents Michael and Mary McAvoy, his sister Jennifer Brown (Jason and sons Dylan, Conner, and Lucas) his wife Brooke McAvoy, his grandmother Beverly Clark, his in laws Marty, Debbie and Brittany Sears, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many many friends. We as a family would like to thank the entire Motocross Community for your continuous love and support of our beloved “DANG”.
Please Join us to celebrate Chris on June 22nd at 2pm at the Foothill Community Church, 2475 Foothill Blvd ,Oroville Ca 95966