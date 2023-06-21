Caden Braswell to Continue with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Through Washougal

Caden Braswell was brought onto the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team through the first four rounds of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Each week, the #243's results improved steadily, and at High Point Raceway he cracked the top ten for the first time in his rookie AMA Motocross season.

Following the High Point National, which was supposed to be his final race with the team, he said the following:

And I had some ups and downs, it was a little bit like a roller coaster. But through it all I had a lot of fun. Super grateful for the opportunity with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team with Method Wheels. We enjoyed it, improved from last weekend in Denver, looking forward to whatever comes next. It's the end of my four round races, so whatever comes next, I am praying I get to keep racing.

Read the full post-race interview with Braswell.

Michael Mosiman is out for the remainder of Pro Motocross with a shoulder injury and Pierce Brown was sidelined through the first four rounds with a hand injury. Brown is expected to be back soon, possibly for the RedBud National July 1.

Today, the team has confirmed Braswell will return to the team for the next four rounds as well, competing with the team through the Washougal National at the end of July.

The following press release is from GasGas:

Caden Braswell TO CONTINUE WITH TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL/GASGAS FACTORY RACING

AWARDED WITH ADDITIONAL PRO MOTOCROSS OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH WASHOUGAL ROUND

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing will continue with 250MX rookie Caden Braswell through the next four rounds of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, building upon experience gained in the early stages of the season as he works toward establishing himself inside the top 10.

Teenager Braswell to keep progressing onboard MC 250F Factory Edition

Fill-in deal has been extended through Round 8 of the 2023 season at Washougal!

250MX class regular Pierce Brown still targeting a mid-season return

A former GASGAS-backed amateur standout and the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient, 19-year-old Braswell has progressively improved onboard the MC 250F Factory Edition outdoors and will now have the opportunity to further develop at the professional level.

Braswell opened his account outdoors with 19th overall at both Fox Raceway and Hangtown to begin the series, before making significant steps forward at Thunder Valley on his way to 12-12 moto scores and 12th overall.

Last weekend at High Point, which was initially slated to be his final appearance with the team, saw him improve further with 9-13 results and an encouraging 11th overall. He currently sits 14th position in the championship standings.

"I am very excited to continue with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team. I'm looking forward to the next rounds and to continue improving my results."

It's expected that Braswell will be joined by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing 250 class regular Pierce Brown in the coming weeks. There is the potential that Brown returns in time for RedBud's fifth round of the season on July 1, but his status continues to remain day-to-day at this point.