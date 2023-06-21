In just his second race this AMA Pro Motocross Championship season on the all-new generation Yamaha YZ450F, Garrett Marchbanks had a huge day at the High Point National. In the first moto, he was up with the lead pack early and settled in for a third-place finish until he was gifted second when Ken Roczen had a spill late in the moto. Having Marchbanks interviewed on the podium was a much-welcomed sight for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team that has delt with adversity through the first portions of the summer, struggling with results and losing two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin for the remainder of the season with a brutal arm injury. Marchbanks’ P2 was his first ever moto podium finish, still he had another moto to go.

In the second moto, the Utah native again positioned himself near the front of the pack. But a mechanical issue caused for a pit stop on the opening lap, dropping the #36 to the rear of the pack. Luckily, the pit stop was quick and Marchbanks was able to return to the track and charge through the pack en route to an eighth-place finish. His 2-8 moto finishes gave him fifth overall, a new career best in Pro Motocross. His fifth overall ties his 2021 High Point National, although in ’21 he was in the 250 Class. Afterwards, Marchbanks recapped his day in the following post-race interview, saying his career-best P2 felt like a win.

Racer X: All right, Garrett, walk us through your day here at the High Point National.

Garrett Marchbanks: Yeah, honestly it was the best day I have ever had, outdoors. Qualified P3, my best 450 qualifying so far and moto one went awesome. Got off to a second place start and ran there for a couple of laps. Kenny [Roczen] got around me and I just latched onto him, followed him, Jett [Lawrence] went down, I rode second for a couple of laps, Jett got back around me. And I just rode a quiet third place until about two to go and Kenny made a mistake and fell over and yeah, I got second. I was pretty pumped on that.

Were you able to pick up on any lines that maybe they were doing that you weren’t?

Yeah, just some sections I picked up some lines and some sections I found that I was doing a little better, so it was definitely a good moto.