“First moto went solid,” said Deegan to our Mitch Kendra. “It was a tough race with these lappers. It was a hard track, so the lappers were tipping over a lot, and we had to move around a lot. But it was a good race, I was hyped to get second in the first moto. That’s always a good goal for me to be up there running up front with those guys. Then second moto, first turn crash. Me and Smitty [Jordon Smith] got together, Smitty got out of it, I didn’t. Yeah, then I got ran over, got the whole nine yards on the start. But I got up, and charged my way from last and was just laying down some smooth, solid laps. I was on the edge, definitely, I will tell you that. And made my way up to fifth or sixth, one of those. And yeah, hyped to get on the podium.”

As for Hampshire, he summed it up like this:

“Yeah, it sucks, that one was on me,” said Hampshire. “I came into that corner too fast and shouldn’t have done that. It’s a bummer. Overall, for the day, stoked to get out of the gate good both motos, which I was struggling with the last few weekends. My bike is awesome. I feel like I let one slip away a bit today with a bad last-second decision. Just gotta be better with that.”

The two “senders” of the pack are similar on the track but much different off of it, as Hampshire is married and a father to two children, while Deegan is 17 and just breaking into the pro ranks.

“That side of my life has been so awesome, it’s cool to be a dad, especially with two little girls,” said Hampshire of his off-weekend plans. “Just enjoy the weekend off, we have off Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Just enjoy that and come back at RedBud.”