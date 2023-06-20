Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the High Point National, RJ Hampshire was going for it to win the first 250 class moto and he had a few close calls along the way. Check out two of his biggest moments from that first moto as today's save(s) of the day.

Video courtesy of Peacock and Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.