Honda Announces 2024 CRF450R & CRF250R, Full CRF Line

The following press release is from American Honda:

American Honda Announces Return of Championship-Winning CRF Models

ALPHARETTA, Georgia

CRF Performance lineup returns for 2024 with nine great models

Four-model CRF Trail family is back, ready to deliver off-road fun

Sport-naked CB300R and Pioneer 700 multipurpose side-by-side return

Following one of the most successful AMA Supercross seasons on record, with Team Honda HRC riders Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping all three championships, Honda’s iconic line of CRF Performance and Trail dirt bikes returns for the 2024 model year. Also included in the announcement is the return of the sport-naked CB300R and Pioneer 700 multipurpose side-by-side.

Between the CRF Performance and CRF Trail lineups, Honda offers a wide range of off-road motorcycles that covers nearly every category, from elite-level motocross to family-friendly trail riding. The CRF Performance line includes the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF450R-S, CRF450RX, CRF450X, CRF450RL, CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R, each of which are tailored to push the upper limits in its respective realm of off-road riding and racing. For riders seeking a more relaxed or beginner-friendly experience, the CRF Trail family—including the CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F—offer user-friendly design, unmatched reliability, ease of maintenance and hours of fun. In addition to the CRF models, the agile and responsive CB300R brings signature sport-naked styling for 2024, and rounding out the announcement is the middleweight Pioneer 700, a multipurpose side-by-side known for its endless versatility and capability.

“It’s been an unprecedented year for Honda and the CRF Performance line,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “Team Honda HRC has done an incredible job of showcasing just how capable Honda’s dirt bikes are. The knowledge gained from our championship-winning racing efforts trickles down to every model in the lineup, and even to the fun, friendly CRF Trail models, helping owners to make outdoor memories with family and friends.

We’re also pleased to welcome back the CB300R and the Pioneer 700 for 2024. We’re proud to deliver this diverse and capable range of products, offering customers numerous ways to enjoy the outdoors.”

2024 CRF450R

Fresh off the top step of the 2023 AMA Supercross podium and Manufacturer’s Championship—and currently dominating the premier class in AMA Pro Motocross racing—Honda’s CRF450R platform continues to offer elite-level motocross performance for the 2024 model year. Known for its agile character, the motocross machine is exceptional at effortlessly changing lines and making short work of the tightest corners. The 449.8cc Unicam® engine produces robust power throughout the rev range, while the 44mm throttle body ensures smooth delivery, even at low speeds. Premium Showa® suspension offers a balanced ride and confidence-inspiring composure over the most challenging terrain. Proven at the highest level of the sport by Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence, the CRF450R is the ultimate weapon for taking on the demands of modern motocross.