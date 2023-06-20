Michael Mosiman is sidelined for the remainder of Pro Motocross with a shoulder injury that required surgery, but the team is expecting Pierce Brown to return soon, possibly for the next round of Pro Motocross. Thus, Braswell is officially relieved of his efforts on a factory GasGas MC 250F.

At the end of the day, Braswell was extremely thankful for his time with the factory GasGas squad and confirmed he was uncertain of what comes next. With a weekend off before the RedBud National in Michigan July 1, it remains to be determined if the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient will be at the fifth round or not. Hopefully this is not the end of the season for the #243.

Racer X: Okay, Caden, walk us through your day at the High Point national.

Caden Braswell: Got here this morning, looked at the track and said, “It's going to be a good day. It's just a good day to have a good day.” And I had some ups and downs, it was a little bit like a roller coaster. But through it all I had a lot of fun. Super grateful for the opportunity with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team with Method Wheels. We enjoyed it, improved from last weekend in Denver, looking forward to whatever comes next. It's the end of my four round races, so whatever comes next, I am praying I get to keep racing.

So, you are not sure…

Not sure yet, no sir. But just a praying, we will see what happens.

So, you will be at RedBud either way? You’re just not sure what bike you will be on or?

You never know, just praying. We will see. Hopefully God keeps here. I’m enjoying it, loving it. This is what dreams are made of right here.