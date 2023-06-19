Ken Roczen’s surprise re-entry into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship delivered on the hoped-for excitement, as the two-time 450MX Champion jumped right back into his old level, running up front. Not bad considering Ken only made the decision to race the High Point National a week ago, and only had two days riding the bike outdoors to get ready. It was also a new bike and team for Kenny compared to any previous motocross season.

Still, he led a bunch of laps on Saturday and somehow ended up second overall with 7-2 scores. He talked about it in the post-race press conference—and mentioned he might race another round or two of Pro Motocross before the season’s end.

Kenny, nice to have you back. You had a great first moto, but I noticed you’ve got a nice knot on the top of your forehead. That was from that crash at the end of the moto. But to make it on the podium with 7-2 that’s got to feel good.

Ken Roczen: Yeah the wife wasn’t too happy, she stamped her wedding ring right on my forehead after I crashed! [Laughs] Obviously kidding. I went down there, we had a good battle. The track was a brutal one to come back to for the first one, you know? We got into a bunch of lappers, and I tried to pop out of the rut and kind of tucked the front end and went down. Then I was stuck in the rut and couldn’t find neutral, and when I did find neutral, every time I would kick it it would pop back out. So definitely on the struggle bus there, but I really just came here to kinda of give the fans what they wanted to see, you know? I’m happy that I did that today. Obviously, Jett’s been on one lately and he was able to get the job done again today. But I was able to lead some laps and put up a little bit of a fight. The track was something else. There’s so much to talk about. I only did two days of motocross this week, I did some motos on Monday and we tested half a day on Wednesday and that was it. So for that, showing up, and then this track was a muddy mess out there, I think we had an amazing day with Progressive Ectsar Suzuki. We threw it together. Yeah, we were E-Z Upping it right next to them. It was an awesome day, especially ripping the holeshot in the second one. I had some good laps in the beginning, but then I think I had some shitty lines. Once Jett passed me I kind of copied his lines a little bit and that helped me.