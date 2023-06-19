Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: High Point

June 19, 2023 10:00am
The High Point National is in the rear-view mirror and Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about the Lawrence brothers winning again, #94’s return, RC in the booth, Justin Cooper's qualifying crash, and more.

Listen to the High Point National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

