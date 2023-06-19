Ken Roczen’s jump back into Pro Motocross delivered what the High Point fans wanted to see, as he led laps and challenged Jett Lawrence for the lead in both motos. Adam Cianciarulo’s run in moto two, though, was a big bonus, too! He rolled up on Roczen briefly in the second moto as both held Jett at bay for a bit. Adam still has some physical problems that lead to issues as the motos wind down, but his speed was enough to put him on the podium. As usual, he explained his day incredibly well in the post-race press conference.

Adam, kind of an up and down season for you. Nice to see you on the podium, you had two strong rides, good to see you making some progress. You’ve had some good results before at this track.

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah I always seem to do pretty well here. Two weeks in a row where we’ve had tracks you have to be more focused than usual, like really locked in the whole time. What I mean by that is, obviously we’re always focused, but on a track like this if your mind wanders for one second you can find yourself on the ground. It’s really hard to not let any outside thoughts at all come into your head the whole time. I felt great with that the whole time, I felt like I was able to get the most out of it. The second moto was definitely the fastest, I guess the closest to that pace I’ve had in the past. I kind of felt that again, and that was really nice to kind of be right there behind Kenny, I put in some really good laps. Obviously, it’s kind of tough for me to hold on there, those second motos have been really difficult, but I was fast enough at the beginning to where I could get a good result. It’s been a great season for me so far and this is a really good confidence boost and morale boost. My team, my crew chief Oscar and my mechanic Justin, everyone has been great. Just a fun environment and we’re grinding day after day.

Did your hand go numb again?

Yeah so it’s not, everyone says numb, it doesn’t go numb, I just don’t have the same grip strength. Even when I’m driving my car, it’s different. I text with my left hand now, just because my right will hurt after awhile. If anyone has had nerve problems, they’ll understand because the symptoms are kind of all over the map. I do get numbness and tingling a little bit, but for the most part it’s lack of grip strength, and when I’m on the edge, and that’s kind of how I’ve made a living, riding on the edge, I end up on the ground a lot, because I don’t have that grip strength. So now I’m having to be more patient and learning how to go fast a different way. That’s what we’ve been working on all year. I don’t know if it ever will be perfect again but I can do everything I can, and I’m stoked with what we’ve been doing.