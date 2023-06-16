Weege Show: Chatting with Roczen, Masterpool, JCoop and More
June 16, 2023 10:20pm | by: Jason Weigandt
No riding on press day for the High Point National, due to some rain, but we still got plenty of media time for the walk and talk, with Ty Masterpool, Ken Roczen, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, Jordon Smith, Chase Yentzer, Lorenzo Locurcio, Preston Kilroy, Justin Cooper and more talking about their week. Does Ty have pressure to keep his hair looking good for his sponsor, Sport Clips. Thanks to Honda for the support. Check out the race-winning line of CRF450R and CRF250R motorcycles at your powersports.honda.com dealer. They make winning look easy!