Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

On today’s SMX Insider the guys breakdown all of the action from Thunder Valley and look ahead to High Point. James Stewart stops by for the Big Interview and tells the insiders what he saw early in practice and how it played on during the Motos. In Fowlers Facts, Clinton shows the boys how Jett Lawrence might just have scratched the surface, and that the best is yet to come from Jo Shimoda.

If you missed the first 27 episodes, watch them below.