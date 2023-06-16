Racer X Films: 2023 GasGas MC 250F FE Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
For this build we kept it very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the new GasGas MC 250F FE is great, but getting a little more torque out of this engine wouldn’t hurt, so slapping a Twisted Development Vortex ECU on would help. We also wanted to address the WP AER fork that is tough to fully commit to, so just like any open-minded rider would do, we tried something different. Factory Connection installed some WP 6500 drop ins for us to feel the ground a little better with the front end. We also added a Torque Drive Rekluse clutch to help with some of the added performance. Other less exciting things like an OEM KTM two-stroke filter cage without the backfire screen and an FMF pipe, Scar footpegs, ODI bars/grips, ProX drivetrain and others helped make this build a beauty.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU w/ Custom Mapping
Factory Connection
WP 6500 Dual Spring Fork Kit, Re-Valve and Set Up
FMF Racing
Slip on 4.1 Muffler
ProX Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket 51 Tooth, Front Sprocket 14 Tooth, X-Ring Chain 118 Link
Rekluse
Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Clutch Cover
Dunlop
MX3S Front Tire 13.5 PSI, MX14 Rear Tire 12.5 PSI
Works Connection
Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Rotating Bar Mounts
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
ODI
CFT Podium Champ Bend Bars, Emig 2.0 V2 Lock-On Grips
Klotz Lubricants
Oils and Chemicals
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
MX Refurb
Header Buffing
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel
The Bike
AL5_4611 Spencer Owens AL5_4615 Spencer Owens AL5_4618 Spencer Owens AL5_4621 Spencer Owens AL5_4623 Spencer Owens AL5_4630 Spencer Owens AL5_4634 Spencer Owens AL5_4636 Spencer Owens AL5_4639 Spencer Owens AL5_4640 Spencer Owens AL5_4654 Spencer Owens AL5_4663 Spencer Owens AL5_4697 Spencer Owens AL5_4708 Spencer Owens AL5_4717 Spencer Owens AL5_4723 Spencer Owens AL5_4726 Spencer Owens AL5_4732 Spencer Owens AL5_4740 Spencer Owens AL5_4744 Spencer Owens AL5_4750 Spencer Owens AL5_4756 Spencer Owens AL5_4765 Spencer Owens AL5_4771 Spencer Owens AL5_4774 Spencer Owens AL5_4776 Spencer Owens AL5_4783 Spencer Owens AL5_4786 Spencer Owens AL5_4790 Spencer Owens AL5_4791 Spencer Owens AL5_4795 Spencer Owens AL5_4810 Spencer Owens AL5_4812 Spencer Owens AL5_4816 Spencer Owens AL5_4821 Spencer Owens AL5_4849 Spencer Owens
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.