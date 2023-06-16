The fourth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. The High Point National will be the 21st round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the High Point National motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the High Point National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.
Round 4 of Pro Motocross from High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pa., this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Race Day Live begins 10 a.m. ET.— SMX Public Relations (@SMXMedia) June 15, 2023
BROADCAST TEAM
Play by Play: @JasonWeigandt
Analyst: @RickyCarmichael
Reporter: @Jason66Thomas
More below ⬇️ https://t.co/waBSLXBNdz
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have another weekend off before the Snowshoe GNCC on June 23 and 24. That will be the ninth and final round before the regularly scheduled summer break.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the tenth round, the MXGP of Sumbawa (INA) on June 24 and 25 as well.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
High PointSaturday, June 17
- QualifyingLiveJune 17 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 17 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 17 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 17 - 3:25 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 17 - 4:25 PM
- Monday Re-AirJune 19 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|137
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|121
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|110
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|95
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|94
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|150
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|116
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|112
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|109
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|98
Other Links
Monster Energy MX Preview Videos
2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 - 450 Class
2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 - 250 Class
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
Timing/Other
General
High Point National
High Point National Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|New
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|New
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|New
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF450R
Follow
Other Info
High Point Raceway
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd
Mt. Morris, PA 15349
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the High Point National.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
High Point National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
Saturday, June 17, 2023