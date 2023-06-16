Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
How to Watch: High Point

How to Watch High Point

June 16, 2023 10:10am
by:

The fourth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. The High Point National will be the 21st round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the High Point National motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the High Point National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

Read: Ken Roczen to Race High Point National

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have another weekend off before the Snowshoe GNCC on June 23 and 24. That will be the ninth and final round before the regularly scheduled summer break.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the tenth round, the MXGP of Sumbawa (INA) on June 24 and 25 as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 17
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 17 - 10:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 17 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 3:25 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 3:25 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 4:25 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 4:25 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      June 19 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia137
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States121
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States110
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan95
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States94
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia150
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France116
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States112
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States109
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States98
Monster Energy MX Preview Videos

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 - 450 Class

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 - 250 Class

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

 

Timing/Other

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

High Point National 

High Point National Race Center

High Point National Injury Report

Motocross

High Point - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 17, 2023
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
24R.J. Hampshire New Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper New Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
36Garrett Marchbanks New Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross

High Point - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 17, 2023
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF450R
Other Info

High Point Raceway
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd
Mt. Morris, PA 15349

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the High Point National.

Track Map

2023 High Point National Fan Map
2023 High Point National Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

High Point National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

2023 High Point National weekend schedule
2023 High Point National weekend schedule MX Sports Pro Racing
