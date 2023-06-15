Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Full Schedule

MXGP Schedule Update: Finland Switches Venue, Great Britain Moved Up a Week

June 15, 2023 9:20am | by:
MXGP Schedule Update: Finland Switches Venue, Great Britain Moved Up a Week

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

2023 MXGP CALENDAR UPDATE: MXGP OF FINLAND & MXGP OF GREAT BRITAIN

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing would like to share an update to the 2023 racing Calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The MXGP of Finland which is set to take place on July the 29th and 30th will see a change of venue as it will now take place in Vantaa. The event organizer, Vantaan Moottorikerho ry (Moto Club Vanta) has already hosted a successful FIM Junior Motocross World Championship last year at the renowned track of Lavanko in the city of Vantaa.

Vantaa is a historical place and first hosted the FIM Motocross World Championship in 1963 which was won by Torsten Hallman, 4-time World Champion. 30 years later in 1993 it was the legend Stefan Everts who clinched the victory in 250cc. Besides also MX3 rounds took place in 2011 and 2013. The track saw a complete renovation in 2020 to get a fine sand track and softer surface.

The MXGP of Finland will host the MXGP and MX2 categories with no additional classes foreseen. The city of Vantaa is really close from the capital city of Helsinki and is only located 10 minutes away from the airport of Helsinki.

Additionally the MXGP of Great Britain set in Matterley Basin previously scheduled on October the 1st, will be brought forward to September the 23rd and 24th featuring the MXGP, MX2, EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing classes line up for the final round of the 2023 season. Ticketing for the 2023 MXGP of Great Britain will be released shortly.

* all times

2023 MXGP Schedule

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now