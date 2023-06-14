How do riders qualify? The combined points in both AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross together are used to create seeding into the SMX playoff races. The top 20 overall riders in combined supercross and motocross points in each class go straight into the two SMX motos.

Second, riders ranked 21-30 in combined supercross and motocross points get to go to the Last Chance Qualifier. The top two riders in each LCQ will earn a place in the motos.

The top 20 in combined points of SX and MX are guaranteed into the mains at all three SMX races. The riders ranked 21-30 have to go to the LCQ at every round, no matter how they do at each SMX event. For example, if a rider ranked 21st in combined points wins the first SMX race, he will still have to go through the LCQ at the next round.

Additionally, if a rider wins a race this season in Pro Motocross or Monster Energy AMA Supercross he gets automatic entry into the LCQ, even if he does not end up in the top 30 in points. Race wins only guarantee a spot in the LCQ. That rider would have to then race his way into the motos by finishing top-two in the LCQ.

Is there an advantage to doing better in the regular races before the playoffs?: Yes. The combined standings will be used to create a ranking or seeding before the first SMX round. This is the points reset before the playoffs. The rider with the most combined points indoors and out and the top “seed” will begin the playoffs with 25 points. The rider with the second most starts the playoffs with 22 points. Third will have 20. It’s all based on the traditional AMA point scale of a win equaling 25 points.

Right now, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton are tied atop the SMX standings. If Webb can move into the lead and hold it to the end of the motocross season, he would start the playoffs with 25 points. If Sexton comes back and reclaims the lead, he could start with 25. If Sexton ends up second in combined points, he will start the playoffs with 22 points.