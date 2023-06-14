Hunter’s Third Straight
Hunter Lawrence claimed his third consecutive overall win to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with 2-1 moto finishes. The win was his 16th career overall podium in Pro Motocross. The previous six times a rider started with three straight wins in the 125/250 Class, said rider went on to win the title:
2022 Jett Lawrence (Honda)
2019 Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
2004 James Stewart (Kawasaki)
1999 Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)
1997 Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)
1981 Mark Barnett (Suzuki)
Cooper’s 15th Moto Win
Justin Cooper claimed the race win in the first moto at the third round. The race win was Cooper’s 15th career 250 Class moto win. Of his 15 moto wins to date, four of them have come at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. And of his 33 overall podiums, five of them have come at this track.
Kitchen’s 2nd Podium
Levi Kitchen finished 5-2 for third overall, earning his second career overall Pro Motocross podium at the same track he earned his maiden podium at one year ago.
Star Teammates on Podium
For the second time in the first three rounds, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing had two teammates on the overall podium as Cooper claimed second and Kitchen claimed third overall.
Fourth Time with Three Different
With three different brands on the podium in both 250 Class motos at round three, that means four of the first six motos of the season have had three different brands on the podium.
#18 is 6-for-6
Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth consecutive 450 Class moto win to start the season. He continues his undefeated streak through a track that has been a season-ender for a couple of top riders in the past.
Perfect Landing
Jett has also led all 92 laps completed in the premier class to date.
Through the first three 450 Class Pro Motocross events of his career, Jett Lawrence has:
-3 top qualifiers
-Holeshot 5 out of 6 motos
-Won all 6 moto wins
-Led all 92 laps
-Won all 3 overalls
Plessinger’s 5th Podium
Aaron Plessinger claimed his fifth career 450 Class overall podium with 4-2 moto finishes for second overall in his first trip to the podium this summer. It was his 32nd start in the premier class.
KTM Teammates Share Podium
With Plessinger and Cooper Webb (sixth career 450 Class overall podium) on the overall podium together, this race marked the first time a pair of Red Bull KTM teammates shared the overall podium since the 2014 Ironman National on August 16, 2014, with Red Bull KTM’s Ken Roczen (first overall) and Ryan Dungey (third overall).
When Jeffrey Herlings came over to the U.S. and raced the 2017 Pro Motocross finale he raced for Red Bull KTM, but he was not technically teammates with Marvin Musquin (second overall that day) for that entire season, so not counting that one-off. (Side note: this was also the last time three KTM riders shared an overall podium).
Other Stats and Things to Point Out
Masterpool Masterperformance
Ty Masterpool rode his butt off in his second race in the 450 Class, finishing 5-4 for an unfortunate sixth overall. Masterpool was down in the first turn of moto one, was dead last, and came back to finish fifth. Then, the #81 was running third late in the second moto until a late pass from Dylan Ferrandis. Still, it was a huge day for the Texas native. One week after Masterpool received the Privateer Power award for his debut at the second round (7-7 for sixth overall), he earned both the Privateer Power and the RC Hard Charger awards for his third round performance.
Marching Marchbanks
In his 450 season debut, Garrett Marchbanks rode home 6-8 finishes for seventh overall.
4 Top Tens For Drake
After a bike issue at the opening round, Derek Drake rattled off four straight top-ten finishes. His streak ended in the second moto at Thunder Valley, as he finished 12. But his 8-12 was still good enough for 11th overall, as he claimed his third consecutive top-15 overall finish.
SMX Standings Update
The biggest takeaway in the SMX standings is that after round 20 (of 31), Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton are tied for the 450SMX points lead with 416 points apiece.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|361
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|280
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|278
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|244
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|217
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|204
|8
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|187
|9
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|181
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|170
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|416
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|416
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|345
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|308
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|304
|7
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|8
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|200
Awards
FMF Privateer Power Award
Ty Masterpool | 5-4 for sixth overall
Ty Masterpool grabs the round 3️⃣ @FMF73 Privateer Power award by going 5-4 for 6th Overall in the 450 class💪#ProMotocross #SuperMotocross #ThunderValley pic.twitter.com/PJf8muWtlb— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) June 13, 2023
RC Hard Charger Award
Ty Masterpool | from 40th to fifth in first 450 Class moto
Ty Masterpool earns the @IntenseCycles RC Hard Charger Award for round three after gaining 35 positions from 40th ➡️5th in 450 Moto 1 ⚡️#ProMotocross #SuperMotocross #ThunderValley pic.twitter.com/Dn35l4bHba— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) June 13, 2023
