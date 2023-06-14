Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Redux: News and Notes from Thunder Valley

June 14, 2023 3:30pm
by:

Hunter’s Third Straight

Hunter Lawrence claimed his third consecutive overall win to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with 2-1 moto finishes. The win was his 16th career overall podium in Pro Motocross. The previous six times a rider started with three straight wins in the 125/250 Class, said rider went on to win the title:

2022 Jett Lawrence (Honda)
2019 Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
2004 James Stewart (Kawasaki)
1999 Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)
1997 Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)
1981 Mark Barnett (Suzuki)

Cooper’s 15th Moto Win

Justin Cooper claimed the race win in the first moto at the third round. The race win was Cooper’s 15th career 250 Class moto win. Of his 15 moto wins to date, four of them have come at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. And of his 33 overall podiums, five of them have come at this track.

Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper Align Media

Kitchen’s 2nd Podium

Levi Kitchen finished 5-2 for third overall, earning his second career overall Pro Motocross podium at the same track he earned his maiden podium at one year ago.

Star Teammates on Podium

For the second time in the first three rounds, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing had two teammates on the overall podium as Cooper claimed second and Kitchen claimed third overall.

Fourth Time with Three Different

With three different brands on the podium in both 250 Class motos at round three, that means four of the first six motos of the season have had three different brands on the podium.

  • Justin Cooper Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence Align Media
  • Jo Shimoda Align Media

#18 is 6-for-6

Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth consecutive 450 Class moto win to start the season. He continues his undefeated streak through a track that has been a season-ender for a couple of top riders in the past.

Perfect Landing

Jett has also led all 92 laps completed in the premier class to date.

Through the first three 450 Class Pro Motocross events of his career, Jett Lawrence has:

-3 top qualifiers
-Holeshot 5 out of 6 motos
-Won all 6 moto wins
-Led all 92 laps
-Won all 3 overalls

Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

Plessinger’s 5th Podium

Aaron Plessinger claimed his fifth career 450 Class overall podium with 4-2 moto finishes for second overall in his first trip to the podium this summer. It was his 32nd start in the premier class.

KTM Teammates Share Podium

With Plessinger and Cooper Webb (sixth career 450 Class overall podium) on the overall podium together, this race marked the first time a pair of Red Bull KTM teammates shared the overall podium since the 2014 Ironman National on August 16, 2014, with Red Bull KTM’s Ken Roczen (first overall) and Ryan Dungey (third overall).

When Jeffrey Herlings came over to the U.S. and raced the 2017 Pro Motocross finale he raced for Red Bull KTM, but he was not technically teammates with Marvin Musquin (second overall that day) for that entire season, so not counting that one-off. (Side note: this was also the last time three KTM riders shared an overall podium).

Thunder Valley National overall 450 Class overall podium.
Thunder Valley National overall 450 Class overall podium. Align Media

Other Stats and Things to Point Out

Masterpool Masterperformance

Ty Masterpool rode his butt off in his second race in the 450 Class, finishing 5-4 for an unfortunate sixth overall. Masterpool was down in the first turn of moto one, was dead last, and came back to finish fifth. Then, the #81 was running third late in the second moto until a late pass from Dylan Ferrandis. Still, it was a huge day for the Texas native. One week after Masterpool received the Privateer Power award for his debut at the second round (7-7 for sixth overall), he earned both the Privateer Power and the RC Hard Charger awards for his third round performance.

Marching Marchbanks

In his 450 season debut, Garrett Marchbanks rode home 6-8 finishes for seventh overall.

4 Top Tens For Drake

After a bike issue at the opening round, Derek Drake rattled off four straight top-ten finishes. His streak ended in the second moto at Thunder Valley, as he finished 12. But his 8-12 was still good enough for 11th overall, as he claimed his third consecutive top-15 overall finish.

  • Ty Masterpool Align Media
  • Garrett Marchbanks Align Media
  • Derek Drake Align Media

SMX Standings Update

The biggest takeaway in the SMX standings is that after round 20 (of 31), Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton are tied for the 450SMX points lead with 416 points apiece.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia361
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States280
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States278
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States244
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia223
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States217
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States204
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France187
9Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom181
10Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan170
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States416
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States416
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States345
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States308
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany304
7Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom200
Full Standings

Awards

FMF Privateer Power Award

Ty Masterpool | 5-4 for sixth overall

RC Hard Charger Award

Ty Masterpool | from 40th to fifth in first 450 Class moto

