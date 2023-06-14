Chad Reed Joins SX Global on Broadcast Team, Motorsport Advisor

The following is a press release from the WSX Series

Australian supercross legend and two-time FIM World Supercross Champion Chad Reed will join the SX Global team as an expert motorsport advisor and play an integral role in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) broadcast team for the 2023 season.

Holding the record for competing in the most supercross ‘main events’ in history, Reed is also the fifth most successful supercross rider of all time. He will use his invaluable experience to provide operational and strategic advice in all sporting aspects of WSX, from track design to format and safety.

Reed will also join the broadcast team, providing input for the 2023 season alongside the returning line-up that includes long-time supercross broadcaster Ralph Sheheen, former supercross champion Jeff Emig and trackside reporter Kristen Beat.

Reed will not only bring expert knowledge to the event broadcast, but he will also host exclusive behind-the-scenes content for WSX.TV.

“Supercross has had a piece of my heart since I was 12 years old,” said Reed. “I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world and race supercross at the highest level and at some of the most amazing stadiums and events known in the supercross world.

“I can now use my understanding of the sport and my experience as an athlete, series promoter, and team owner to assist SX Global in making the best decisions to sustainably grow supercross around the world.

“My goals are always based on winning, and winning means contributing to WSX successfully running supercross races globally and giving future supercross racers the platform to be worldwide superstars.

“2023 will be exciting, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. When I see the announcements and images for locations like Singapore, it genuinely makes me so proud of the potential for Supercross in the future.

“Even our biggest critics are envious of those images. Supercross is a sport loved globally, and it’s time to grow like never before.”

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said Chad will be an immense asset to the WSX team.

“We’re ecstatic to have Chad join our team. There’s nobody with more experience across all facets of international supercross racing than him.

“He’s always been one I could lean on for real-time feedback, and I’m looking forward to leaning on his experience as we continue to grow the WSX Championship.

“His expert comments will provide incredible insights for our television broadcast and WSX.TV audiences spanning the globe.

“I have tremendous respect for what Chad has achieved as a racer, a business owner, and as a father of young motocross riders. The breadth of his perspective is unrivalled and can only lead to great things for the future of WSX.

“I also think it’s just a great opportunity for fans to still see Chad at the races,” said Bailey.

Tickets for the British GP are on sale now. Visit WSXChampionship.com to find out more.