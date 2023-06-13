Ty Masterpool was off the radar for a while just a few months ago. He was racing with the BarX Suzuki team in the 250SX West Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but suddenly stopped showing up at the races in January and was not active much on social media.

But he picked up a sponsorship from Sports Clips and was set to race a Kawasaki KX250 in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he prepped for the season. But after the first round, he decided to jump to the premier class. In his 450 Class debut at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Ty Masterpool finished 7-7 for sixth overall, earning the FMF Privateer Power award from the series. At the Thunder Valley National, he qualified third overall and was looking forward to another strong day. Then he went down in the first turn and was dead last. Somehow, he charged to a fifth-place finish! Then in the second moto, he was running third in the late stages of the race until a pass by Dylan Ferrandis bumped the #81 back to fourth. Still a strong day, his 5-4 finishes gave him sixth overall. Here is the Texan’s recap of the day.

And moments before we posted this interview, Masterpool was awarded the Privateer Power award for the second straight week.

Racer X: All right Ty Masterpool, unbelievable, 5-4 on the day, I know you wanted that third in the second moto, but I mean overall unbelievable right?

Ty Masterpool: Yeah, very good day. First of all, all glory to God. It’s been a rough couple of years with injuries and stuff, but just been believing in my program, believing in the team around me and believing in God’s plan. So, just been doing that and all of the glory to him. I was bummed at first, but these guys are so good, they hold that pace the whole moto. A lot of respect for these riders they are unbelievable. I was bummed at first but very good day, nothing to be bummed about. Just hyped, track was really gnarly, loving it, and liking the 450 power.

When you see the guys you are reeling in, you’re catching, you are setting up passes on, are you surprising yourself or is it like, “I knew I could do this I just needed the right stuff under me?”

The biggest thing is it's the same plan whether I am in first or last it's just me verses me, me against the track, and just another day of training, you know what I mean? Just technical emphasis no matter where I am at. But yeah, it was a really good day, it kind of didn’t sink in till about 10-15 minutes after but it was good. I was just trying to stay focused out there and stay on the pegs and ride technical out there. Very good day.