Venezuela’s Lorenzo Locurcio has spent a lot of time racing in America, from amateur days at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s, to breaking into the pro ranks with teams like Rock River Yamaha. His racing journey eventually brought him to MXGP, where he became teammates with Spanish veteran Jose Burton. This year, the duo decided to move their efforts to America, and race a few rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. They’ve done really well! Lorenzo went 9-9-10 at the first three rounds, Butron went 8-10 before a rough one in Thunder Valley and 21st overall. Locurcio currently sits sixth in 450MX points!

Kellen Brauer spoke with Locurcio after Thunder Valley.

Racer X: Alright Lorenzo Locurcio, down in the first turn in the first moto and all the way back to 12th, better second moto. Take me through your day.

Locurcio: Yeah, it was really good, I didn’t feel the greatest in practice to be honest, I was like a fish out of water. Struggled a lot with bike set up but thankfully my suspension tuner comes to all of the races so I was able to talk to him a little bit and kind of go a different direction. So for race one I felt better, I just got together with a couple of guys in the first turn, so I had to come back to 12th almost 11th. And second moto I got a good start, I was mid pack and then I worked my way almost to eighth and then two laps to go I made a mistake and then [Garrett] Marchbanks got around me. I tried to make a push to get him back but I didn’t have anymore in the tank. It was getting a little sketchy out there with the track so I decided just to save it for next week.