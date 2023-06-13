I think it’s the first one. He was ripping. He caught up. Dylan got him on the last lap. He was riding really well. You’re obviously happy to be out of this stage of the nationals? You came in underprepared, as you told us. Now we’re going east where we know you’re better at. You’ve got to be happier about that.

Yeah. For sure. I think this one’s always tough for me with the altitude. It’s very underrated, but it kicks your ass. Now we’re headed back east. Like I said, I should be getting fitter, stronger, better. We’ll have one more week [off after High Point]. I think by Red Bud I’ll really be where I need to be, but for the time being we’re doing the best we can. I’m stoked to be on the podium two times already. I had no intentions of that so far, so I’m happy with that. Then just for the SMX stuff, it’s putting ourselves in a good spot.

Jett’s gone. I get it. But I feel like you’re right where AP, Dylan are. I think it’s been a success so far through six motos. I don't think you could be much depressed.

Yeah. I’m okay with it. Like I said, I had literally zero expectations. Top fives were the goal these first few, so I’m happy. To be in the mix. AP is riding well. He really is. Dylan being a former champ and multi-time 450 race winner. So, Jett obviously at the moment is in a league of his own, and that’s the goal is to try to close that and eventually beat him, but I’ve got to be realistic. It’s going to take time.

Max Vohland was in position to podium at the Fox Raceway opener, taking second in moto one and working into an overall podium position in moto two before tagging a lapper and crashing. His home race at Hangtown didn’t work out as planned, as he broke his shifter in moto one, and then crashed into another rider while trying to force a pass on a one-lined racetrack.

At Thunder Valley, he went 7-5 for sixth overall. Here is what he said to our Kellen Brauer.

Racer X: Seemed like a better week?

Max Vohland: Absolutely, needed a rebound from last weekend. Now I’ve got the momentum headed in the right direction for High Point, and I like that track and I was fast there last year.

Was there anything that changed from last week?

The track suited me better. Last week was kinda tough, it was the most one-lined Hangtown I’ve ever seen. You had to force it to make a pass there. This weekend was the exact opposite, you just had to make sure the dude would stick to the inside and you could go to the outside, or vice versa. It was more technical which suits me too.

Seemed like there were quite a bit of lines?

Absolutely, they did a great job prepping the track. It was actually really muddy this morning. When I looked at the track it didn’t look that deep, but when I rode it, it was a different story. Even when they flattened the track for the second moto, it rutted up quick, just with the moisture. I was able to move around guys and work my way forward.