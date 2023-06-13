Honda is ruling the roost right now indoors and out, with Chase Sexton collecting the Monster Energy AMA Supercross title and Jett and Hunter Lawrence rolling in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Red Bull KTM 450 gang has reason to be happy though, with Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb carding podiums at Thunder Valley. We heard from them after the race, and it was also good to check in with team 250 rider, Maximus Vohland.
Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger could make a case as the second-best guy in the 450 class behind Jett Lawrence, but he didn’t have the podiums to show for it in the first two rounds. When Dylan Ferrandis smashed into him, accidentally, in the first moto at Thunder Valley, it looked like AP was gonna miss the box again. He rallied back for fourth, then took second in moto two to finally seal the deal on the podium. He spoke about this in the post-race press conference.
Aaron, second place overall. You had to work for it today. That first moto, tell us. You and Dylan got together there and ended up on the ground. Tell us a little bit about the first moto and then obviously your second moto.
Aaron Plessinger: It was a good day overall. I’ve successfully hit the ground every race I’ve been to so far. [Laughs] That was unfortunate. I just took a line that led into Dylan’s line. I didn’t really see him coming and he shot out of there and slammed me and we both hit the ground. Then his bike got stuck on top of me. He had to lift it off of me. I got back going and luckily enough I could salvage fourth out of that. Felt good that first moto. I did the opposite of Jett. I got roosted quite a bit today! My chest is like almost bleeding. Second moto got off to a decent start, and then had to make a few passes, got into second. Was feeling really good. Was kind of holding a gap pretty good to me and Jett. Probably four laps to go, I was like, “Don’t crash. Don’t crash. Don’t crash. Don’t hit the ground. Don’t hit the ground.” Dylan and Ty [Masterpool] put on a good ride to bring it in close at the end. Overall, a good day. I’m on the podium, even with hitting the ground, so I’m happy with that.
What’s your feeling on Mt. Morris? That’s not too far from where you grew up. Where does it rank for the High Point track in your favorites?
I love High Point. It’s probably up there, [one of my] top three tracks. I’ve always liked High Point. I grew up racing there, qualifiers and all that. Last year I was doing good until I almost twisted my ankle off and had to pull off. I like High Point. It’s a good track. It gets good ruts. It gets pretty rough. Always seems to get a little dry in the second moto, but it’s a really good track. It’s an old national track. It’s really good. I’m looking forward to it.
Cooper Webb
Steve Matthes caught up Cooper after his 2-5 day in Colorado.
Racer X: Tough track, man. Everybody that I’ve talked to is like, “Wow.” Especially coming from Hangtown and Pala that maybe weren’t as ripped up, this was a big change.
Cooper Webb: Yeah. It was brutal, man. It really was. I actually enjoyed it. It definitely had some separation and some gnarliness. But I’m not quite ready for it all yet. It was tough, especially that second moto.
It looked like it caught up to you about halfway.
Yeah. First moto I put a lot of effort and had that crash. Then that first one, I made some passes. I actually passed AP (Aaron Plessinger), Dylan (Ferrandis), and AC (Adam Cianciarulo). Then I just struggled. We made a bike change that some places was better, some places not so much. But the track changed a lot from first moto to second moto. So, I just forget what that’s like when you’ve got 250s racing and you’re not racing for another two hours how much it can change. I’m happy to be on the podium. Usually, this ain’t one of my greatest races.
I saw a stat that said your average finish here was eighth. I’m like, how? I don’t even know how that’s possible. You just don’t gel with this place?
Generally, I’ve struggled here, so like I said, I’m pretty happy [with today], especially first moto. I had a good solid second, obviously some issues from some other guys. I had some pace there at that one. Like I said, I’m happy to walk away with good points and make it back east. This is where I’m hoping that it will get a lot better for me.
A guy like Masterpool passes you. What’s going through the mind?
It was tough. I’m not going to lie. It was very tough.
He rode great.
He did. He rode awesome. I’ve seen when he’s on, he’s on. I wasn’t too bummed, but I was expecting it to be Dylan and it was not Dylan. I was like, wow. This kid either is ripping or I suck. [Laughs]
I think it’s the first one. He was ripping. He caught up. Dylan got him on the last lap. He was riding really well. You’re obviously happy to be out of this stage of the nationals? You came in underprepared, as you told us. Now we’re going east where we know you’re better at. You’ve got to be happier about that.
Yeah. For sure. I think this one’s always tough for me with the altitude. It’s very underrated, but it kicks your ass. Now we’re headed back east. Like I said, I should be getting fitter, stronger, better. We’ll have one more week [off after High Point]. I think by Red Bud I’ll really be where I need to be, but for the time being we’re doing the best we can. I’m stoked to be on the podium two times already. I had no intentions of that so far, so I’m happy with that. Then just for the SMX stuff, it’s putting ourselves in a good spot.
Jett’s gone. I get it. But I feel like you’re right where AP, Dylan are. I think it’s been a success so far through six motos. I don't think you could be much depressed.
Yeah. I’m okay with it. Like I said, I had literally zero expectations. Top fives were the goal these first few, so I’m happy. To be in the mix. AP is riding well. He really is. Dylan being a former champ and multi-time 450 race winner. So, Jett obviously at the moment is in a league of his own, and that’s the goal is to try to close that and eventually beat him, but I’ve got to be realistic. It’s going to take time.
Max Vohland
Max Vohland was in position to podium at the Fox Raceway opener, taking second in moto one and working into an overall podium position in moto two before tagging a lapper and crashing. His home race at Hangtown didn’t work out as planned, as he broke his shifter in moto one, and then crashed into another rider while trying to force a pass on a one-lined racetrack.
At Thunder Valley, he went 7-5 for sixth overall. Here is what he said to our Kellen Brauer.
Racer X: Seemed like a better week?
Max Vohland: Absolutely, needed a rebound from last weekend. Now I’ve got the momentum headed in the right direction for High Point, and I like that track and I was fast there last year.
Was there anything that changed from last week?
The track suited me better. Last week was kinda tough, it was the most one-lined Hangtown I’ve ever seen. You had to force it to make a pass there. This weekend was the exact opposite, you just had to make sure the dude would stick to the inside and you could go to the outside, or vice versa. It was more technical which suits me too.
Seemed like there were quite a bit of lines?
Absolutely, they did a great job prepping the track. It was actually really muddy this morning. When I looked at the track it didn’t look that deep, but when I rode it, it was a different story. Even when they flattened the track for the second moto, it rutted up quick, just with the moisture. I was able to move around guys and work my way forward.
First turn pileup. Seemed like chaos?
Yeah, I was little more outside which favored me, because those guys on the inside tangled and went down. I was lucky. I rode over the top of Guillemin [Farres’] bike and rode over the top of him, and I’ve seen he’s hurt after that, so I feel bad. Not sure if that was my doing but there’s nothing you can do, it’s racing. Second moto, I was like “Don’t do it again. Let’s keep at least a bar width and don’t close the door.” Because I was right where it happened in the first moto. I was able to manage the first corner. I went from 11th to fifth, so the passing was much better than last weekend.
We’ve made some improvements with our bikes for starts, but we’ll see at sea level. That’s the only thing I need, I know I have endurance. Even after the second moto I wasn’t winded, which is surprising even for me at elevation. I know I have speed, I was third in second practice, not too far off of second. I think I needed this to take that next step, I want to be a podium guy and not fifth-place guy like last year. From Hangtown to here we made a step, and now we’ll take the next step at High Point.