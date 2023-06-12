Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Thunder Valley

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Thunder Valley

June 12, 2023 1:00pm
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to recap the Thunder Valley National, from another Jett Lawrence 1-1 performance to Hunter going 3-0 to that Ty Masterpool kid to WildCat Racing, and more.

Listen to the Thunder Valley National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Get  20% off with our promo code, which you can check out OnXMaps.com.

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now