After missing all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a wrist injury, the start of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Class season didn’t go very well for Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider Garrett Marchbanks. This past weekend he and the team made the decision to go up to the 450 Class, one he rode well in last year. In Colorado, he rode very well in fighting up from bad starts, despite this being his first race on the all-new Yamaha YZ450F. We caught up with Garrett after the race to get his thoughts on the new class and more.

Racer X Online: It hasn’t been a good start to the year for you on 250s. Really rode well today. Back on a 450. You rode them last summer. You’ve got to be in a much happier state of mind.

Garrett Marchbanks: Yeah. Those first two rounds were definitely not ideal. Definitely struggled on the starts and just some bike setup stuff. So, we thought the best idea was just go to the 450 and give that a try. We thought it would fix the starts. Kind of had a rough one today on starts again.

We’re just going to go with the grate. We think it’s the grate [causing bad starts].

Yeah. Honestly, I actually had a really good jump the first one, but [Lorenzo] Locurcio caught my front brake and yanked me pretty hard. So, that kind of set me back. Then I collided with some guys. Then the second moto, same thing. I got into it with a guy off the jump, so it was a bummer. But it is what it is. I was happy with the result for today. Felt really good on the bike, even for having two days on it.