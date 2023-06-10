Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Race Day Feed Thunder Valley

June 10, 2023 9:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well after four straight days of rain and thunderstorms predicted to hit the track at some point rolling into the weekend, it looks like we somehow avoided every bit of it as it's a beautiful sunny morning here in Colorado. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s today which means we're in for a banner day of motocross.

The Lawrence brothers are rolling after two rounds with Jett sitting on a perfect 4-0 in the motos through his first two 450 class starts. Hunter Lawrence is still not 100 percent after crashing pre-season and injuring his ribs but regardless of which he still has managed to go 3-1-3-1 to win both overalls to start the year and boast a 10 point advantage in the 250 class championship.

But the California rounds don't always tell the full story of what might happen in the championship and there's a lot of riders looking for resets today at Thunder Valley. Qualifying will begin shortly and soon after coverage will begin on Peacock with Race Day Live. Keep checking back here throughout the day for updates or view the broadcast schedule below to follow along.

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Live Now
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 12:00 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 12:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      June 12 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now