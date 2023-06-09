Phil Nicoletti’s Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team took a huge hit over the weekend when Jeremy Martin went down in a first-turn crash and got run over, resulting in some big injuries to his arm and wrist. That’s a bummer for the team, which hoped to make a big step outdoors with Jeremy. Also, Garrett Marchbanks is going up to the 450 class starting this weekend. Meanwhile Phil hopes to be back soon too, and he’s been riding to get ready.

He's also still answering questions. Send ‘em to phil@racerxonline.com

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Man devastating weekend for your team with J-Mart going down. Have you reached out to your guy? I know you have some experience paying the toll to rock and roll.

Jim

Awful weekend for my teammate/friend/brother from another mother. Jerma is a hurting unit right now and there was some serious damage done to his arm. Of course, in our sport it just gets brushed off like it’s another injury and everyone carries on. In stick and ball sports, everyone would take a knee, delay games, and the clip would run on ESPN highlight reels until the damn cows come home. Meanwhile he’s still sitting in a trauma center, with an external fixator and an open wound because of swelling, and he’s waiting for a couple more surgeries because it’s a trauma center. Just an all-sound shitty situation. For any athlete, it’s really hard to cope with it. Some dark days are ahead for the two-time champ. But he’s one of the most mentally and physically tough dudes in the paddock. Everyone would agree on that.