Main image: Ron Lechien, in 1982

We’ve been here before, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. In fact, it may make this even better, because we’re familiar with the feeling and we know what it’s like when lightning gets captured in the bottle.

As an example, before Jett Lawrence jetted off with his third and fourth straight moto wins to begin his 450 career, Northern California’s own Brad Lackey kicked the day off as Grand Marshall of this year’s Hangtown Classic. Lackey was a God in the Northern California area even before the AMA National Motocross Series ever began, but he set his sights so high that American racing wasn’t even enough. After winning the first national he ever entered (the Cal-Expo race in Sacramento on May 14, 1972) as well as the first AMA 500 National Championship, he toiled through Europe for ten years with a goal of becoming America’s first World Motocross Champion. This was back when Europeans were clearly the dominant players in the sport. Brad finally accomplished his goal in 1982. Brad Lackey is an original hero of motocross. Jett Lawrence is becoming the latest in a long line—riders that have popularity, style and a fan base that stretched beyond just mere results.

Brad Lackey: As mentioned above, Brad was winning before AMA Nationals and AMA Supercross were “the thing.” Then he dominated that ’72 season and left to pursue the GPs. As such, Lackey doesn’t have the place in the traditional record book that he should, because he was absent from the AMA scene in his prime years. Still, he’s a hero for doing what he did, and he also had a style and personality to go with it.