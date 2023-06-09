Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

This week on SMX Insider, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas review Round 2 of the Pro Motocross Championship. The Insiders break down Jett Lawrence’s dominance through 2 rounds, give an update on Chase Sexton, and talk about Beta Motorcycles’ entry into the 2024 Supercross Championship. Jason Weigandt sits down with Team Honda HRC Crew Chief Shane Drew in The Big Interview. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton takes an SMX Insider look at the impressive Moto 1 ride by Monster Energy Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan.

If you missed the first 26 episodes, watch them below.