No motocross enthusiast had a better weekend than our friend Geoff "MX Large" Meyer. As an Australian native living in the Netherlands, Geoff is as much a Dutchman as an Aussie. And last Saturday at Hangtown the Lawrence brothers again went 1-1 in AMA Motocross, and then the very next day Dutch riders Jeffrey Herlings and Kay De Wolf went 1-1 in the MXGP of Latvia. The Australian Lawrence brothers had swept a national exactly once before—the previous weekend at Fox Raceway. For the Dutch, that history needed some investigation. Here's what MX Geoff came up with:

Crazy to think a country like The Netherlands has very few occasions in the last 40 years that they got a double Grand Prix winner, one in MX2 and one in MXGP. When it happened last weekend, I quickly went through my memory bank and couldn’t think of a time it has happened while I am following the sport. Sure, we had Calvin Vlaanderen and Jeffrey Herlings winning the Indonesian GP in MX2 and MXGP in 2018, the same year Vlaanderen rode for the Netherlands in that red eye MXoN, but I am pretty sure the South Africa-born Dutchie wasn’t actually a Dutchman just yet when he won in Indonesia, from memory he hadn’t yet signed his allegiance to The Netherlands and still rode under the South African flag?

In fact, from memory, it was at that moment after the GP win in Indonesia that the South African federation complained that Vlaanderen was racing under the South African flag, as he had declined to race for South African at the 2018 MXoN, because he was in line to race for The Netherlands, alongside Jeffrey Herlings and Glenn Coldenhoff. It was at that moment that Vlaanderen decided to align himself with The Netherlands, so we can't really count 2018 as a Dutch double can we?

While we have names like Herlings, Coldenhoff, Bogers, De Wolf, Van De Moosdijk and Vlaanderen now racing for The Netherlands, these type of peak moments for Holland haven’t happened since the 1970s and '80s with riders like Gerrit Wolsink, Gerard Rond, Gert Jan Van Doorn, Kees Van Der Ven, Davey Strijbos and John Van Den Berk. Even so, the classes didn’t run on the same track and often not on the same weekend anyway.

It could very easily be that Dave Strijbos and John Van Den Berk won a 250cc and 125cc GP on the same weekend or even Kees Van Der Ven and in the 500cc class on the same weekend as one of those two, and they probably did in the late 1980s, but going through results to find that information is nearly impossible with the classes running at different tracks.

Of course, Pedro Tragter won a 125 world title in 1993 and seven GPs around the time youngsters like De Reuver and Eric Eggens were starting to walk, and they didn’t overlap each other, and I doubt there was a Dutch double back then either. Sure, De Reuver and Eggens were picking up 125cc GP wins, but they were the only Dutchies doing it.

Out of the blue Remy Van Rees won a GP in England in 1999 in the 250cc class, but in 1999 Erik Eggens and Marc De Reuver were just puppies in the 125cc class and not finishing anywhere near the podium, let alone winning a GP. Same with one off win by Leon Geisbers, when he won a 500cc GP at Lierop in 1996, the other classes didn't have a strong enough Dutch rider and Sebastien Tortelli wasn't really letting hardly anyone else win a 125 GP in that sensational season by the Frenchman. Later, when De Reuver was doing his thing in MXGP and MX2, there wasn’t really another Dutchman to find, in fact, Marcel Van Drunen was the only one racing the MotocrossGP class and the Dutch didn’t have a single rider doing the 650cc class. Yes, it wasn’t like now, with The Netherlands pretty close to being the toughest motocross nation in the World.

We all know Glenn Coldenhoff won an MXGP in Latvia in 2015, when Herlings was still in MX2, but Herlings didn’t race that weekend due to injury. I know I could go through my results sheets, but seriously, I think I would need to go back 30 years to find a double Dutch victory.

Anyway, if anyone can let me know, I would love to know how many double Dutch days we have had in the sport in the last 30 or 40 years, because I am pretty sure last weekend was the first, for sure in this current MXGP and MX2 era, and possibly one of the very few times two Dutchmen have won a GP on the same day.