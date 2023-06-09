The third round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Lakewood, Colorado. This race will be the 20th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Thunder Valley National motos beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Thunder Valley National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be back in action this weekend for the ninth-round MXGP of Germany. The MXGP of Germany will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off before the Snowshoe GNCC June 23 and 24. That will be the ninth and final round before the regularly scheduled summer break.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Thunder ValleySaturday, June 10
- QualifyingLiveJune 10 - 12:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 6:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJune 12 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
Liqui Moly MXGP of GermanySunday, June 11
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|100
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|82
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|69
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|63
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|90
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|80
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|78
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|68
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|393
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|378
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|306
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|294
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|273
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|367
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|355
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|348
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|319
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|303
Other Links
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Address: 701 South Rooney Road
Lakewood, CO 80401
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Lakewood, Colorado.
Saturday, June 10, 2023