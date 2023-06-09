Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Thunder Valley and MXGP of Germany

How to Watch Thunder Valley and MXGP of Germany

June 9, 2023 10:45am
by:

The third round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Lakewood, Colorado. This race will be the 20th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Thunder Valley National motos beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Thunder Valley National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be back in action this weekend for the ninth-round MXGP of Germany. The MXGP of Germany will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off before the Snowshoe GNCC June 23 and 24. That will be the ninth and final round before the regularly scheduled summer break.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Saturday, June 10
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 12:00 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 12:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      June 12 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany

     Sunday, June 11
    Teutschenthal
    Saxony-Anhalt DE Germany
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 10:25 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 11:10 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia100
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France82
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States74
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States69
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States63
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia90
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States80
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States78
4Tom Vialle Avignon, France France68
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States67
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain Spain393
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands378
3Romain Febvre France France306
4Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain294
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland273
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands367
2Andrea Adamo Italy Italy355
3Thibault Benistant France France348
4Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium319
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands303
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy MX Preview Videos

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 - 450 Class

2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 - 250 Class

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Thunder Valley National 

Thunder Valley National Race Center

Thunder Valley National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Germany

MXGP of Germany Race Center

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

EMX250 ENTRY LIST

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Address: 701 South Rooney Road
Lakewood, CO 80401 

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2023 Thunder Valley National fan map.
The 2023 Thunder Valley National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Lakewood, Colorado.

Saturday, June 10, 2023

The 2023 Thunder Valley National weekend schedule.
The 2023 Thunder Valley National weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now