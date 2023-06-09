The third round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Lakewood, Colorado. This race will be the 20th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Thunder Valley National motos beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Thunder Valley National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be back in action this weekend for the ninth-round MXGP of Germany. The MXGP of Germany will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off before the Snowshoe GNCC June 23 and 24. That will be the ninth and final round before the regularly scheduled summer break.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.