Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Thunder Valley

June 9, 2023 6:00pm | by: , &

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview round three of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. Hear from Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Derek Drake, Dilan Schwartz, Jalek Swoll, Talon Hawkins, Jett Reynolds, and Matt Burkeen about their thoughts coming into Thunder Valley. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now