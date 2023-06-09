Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview round three of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. Hear from Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Derek Drake, Dilan Schwartz, Jalek Swoll, Talon Hawkins, Jett Reynolds, and Matt Burkeen about their thoughts coming into Thunder Valley. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

