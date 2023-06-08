The elevation weighs heavily on engine performance and is arguably the most important variable for teams. ECU technicians will be hard at work in an attempt to offset the lack of oxygen. Some teams will bump up the compression inside their engines to help carry the burden but that comes with risk of engine failure, too. Increasing the number of teeth on the rear sprocket is another band-aid some will employ. The engine is so compromised that most in both classes will start in first gear. For those of you living at sea level, try doing a start in first gear and you will immediately realize how drastic the engine drag must be for that to be a solution.

The weather will also be a factor this weekend. With 50 percent chance of rain forecasted, teams will need to have every scenario mapped out. Storms can form quickly in this area of the world and heavy rains would wreak havoc on the hillside placed racetrack. We haven’t had a real mud race for a long while in this series but here’s to hoping for that streak to continue.

Will we see a sea of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bikes out front in the first turn again this weekend?