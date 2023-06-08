Rieju Releases 2024 Off-Road MR Model Line

Across the MR model range for 2024:

- The large multifunction cluster switch on the left side of the handlebar is a thing of the past. For 2024, the bulky turn signal/horn/high & low beam switch has been removed, a simple competition-oriented wiring harness has been installed. There is no more horn, odometer, or extra wiring; only a start button, kill switch, and headlight on/switch come standard.

- The inline thermostat in the cooling system has been removed; the thermostat (which was subject to sticking) and the housing (which could melt under extreme conditions) have been completely replaced with a straight section of radiator hose for simplicity and reliability.

- No more choke lever on the clutch master cylinder cap! The little flappy lever on the left side of the bars is gone, and the choke plunger resides on the side of the Keihin carb in its traditional position.

- MADE IN SPAIN flag and decal on the headlight mask and side panels will end any doubts of where these bikes are from!

2024 MR Racing and MR Pro also enjoy these additional updates:

- FMF Pipe and Silencer replace the Tecnigas system from last year.

- 13/50 gearing is much better suited to enduro and trail riding than the 13/48 combo that was standard on previous Racing and Pro models.

- FunnelWeb Air Filter is now standard equipment on both the 2024 Racing and Pro models. More riding and less cleaning with FWF!

- Competition “XC” front number plate included at no additional cost.

- Bold New Graphics separate MY2024 from earlier MRs.

MY2024 bikes are expected to start shipping next week from Spain and will hit dealer floors as early as first week in July.