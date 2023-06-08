Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Hangtown Race Examination

June 8, 2023 3:00pm | by:

The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic saw a lot of high speed action and unfortunately some big crashes. Today we check out Jett Lawrence's technique in stealing the early lead, why he may have been managing the race the whole time, what exactly happened in that huge pileup off the start of the second 450 moto, and how Aaron Plessinger was able to utilize a line variation to make a nice pass on his teammate.

We also break down Haiden Deegan's epic holeshot to scrub, Hunter Lawrence using a roller as a hip jump, how Michael Mosiman ended up down 30 feet past the big pileup in 250 moto two, and more.

Film:  Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

