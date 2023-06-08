Jett and Hunter Lawrence Confirmed in for 2023 Paris Supercross in November

The full press release from the Paris Supercross is below, translated from French to English.

Jett and Hunter Lawrence in Paris, it's "yes"!

Of all the races they have participated in since the start of the season, both Jett and his big brother Hunter have emerged victorious, with one exception! Each 250 SX champion on its respective coast, in "absolute domination" mode, the Australians continue their momentum in the MX championship, leaving no crumbs to their adversaries, one in 250, the other in 450. The course of these two brothers with personalities as endearing as their talent is crazy is like a waking dream. Starting from the depths of the Antipodes to reach the firmament of American cross country, they passed through Europe and in particular through France where, at the time, they had not yet proven anything. On November 18 and 19, it will be quite different and their participation in the 40th edition of the Paris Supercross promises to be historic!

It will quite simply be the first Supercross in 450 for Jett Lawrence, the new world cross prodigy, an event of quite simply planetary scope! Judging by his sensational debut in the queen category on the US Outdoor and his two titles acquired consecutively in the SX250, "Jettson" has the potential to crush in his class the most prized cross championship in the world, the SX US, for years to come. Its trajectory is already greater than or equal to that of its most prestigious predecessors, whether they are called McGrath, Carmichael, Tomac or even Stewart! His flamboyant personality is added to the absolute perfection of his driving style, the whole thing triggering incredible hysteria, both among fans and the media across the Atlantic...

Hunter maintains a relationship that is both complicit and highly competitive with his young brother, whom he fucks up at all times (and vice versa, but always with an underlying tenderness). Within the Lawrence family, it was he who had the hardest task, that of tracing the path, of breaking down the barriers. Also steeped in natural talent, he had to overcome numerous injuries and acclimatize “the hard way” to the ruthless constraints of US cross country. But perseverance is second nature in a family where we sold everything to go on an adventure to the other side of the world and Hunter is today US champion and pillar of the American Honda team, in the same way as Jett!

For Eric Péronnard, crucial link between the SX of Paris and the middle of the US cross (organizer besides -among others- of the Straight Rhythm and the X-Games), the "Lawrence" file is as unique as the talent interested parties: “when the Lawrence family realized, a few weeks before the 2022 edition, that if they left the territory, the “boys” risked not being able to return to the USA for several months, it was a deflagration for us of course, but also for them! They were really devastated vis-à-vis the fans and the organization and immediately promised to put everything in place to honor in 2023 what they could not honor this time. From Daytona 2023 they confirmed it to me on video but the organizer wanted to wait to have as many guarantees as possible and in particular confirmation of their team's agreement before making the big announcement."

“Today, the highest authorities of American Honda have confirmed to me that they follow the Lawrences everywhere and that Paris is therefore on their official program”, continues the most influential Frenchman on the US cross scene. “The Lawrences have obviously surrounded themselves with high-calibre lawyers, this time, in order to manage the issue of visas, which has also been less tense since the end of the covid crisis. The Lawrences do not come to Paris for the money but for a matter of honor and with sporting objectives of prime importance. In more than three decades in this business, I've never met people so wholeheartedly coming to terms with a past mistake. And what I am certain of is that when they are in the Arena Paris-La Défense, there will be a show! »

“The Lawrence brothers in Paris, it's going to be quite simply magical,” adds Xavier Audouard, sporting director of the event, “they're going to bring a host of US titles with them! And between the pilots already confirmed, the triple King of Paris Justin Barcia and our double World Champion Tom Vialle (in 250), and those that we will announce in the coming weeks, the planets are aligned so that we present the best field seen at the Paris Supercross in the 21st century! We are the last major international prestige SX outside the United States and would like to celebrate our 40th anniversary with a bang… The objective is quite simply to fill the Arena Paris-La Défense like an egg, both on Saturday evening (like last year) and on Sunday afternoon. With the crazy line-up coming up, it's more than achievable! »